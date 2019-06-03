Nielsen Launches Global Measurement For YouTube Mobile App

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen announced today it has expanded advertising measurement on YouTube's mobile app with Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings to 26 additional markets, including Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Now available in 34 global markets, this service builds on Nielsen's current measurement coverage of YouTube ads on desktop and mobile web browsers to provide marketers independent and comprehensive cross-device measurement of advertising audiences on YouTube across computer and mobile devices. Measurement of Digital Ad Ratings for YouTube's mobile app was first made available in the United States in 2017.

With this global expansion, media buyers and sellers will have access to age and gender demographics for consumers viewing advertising on the YouTube mobile app, as well as reach, frequency and gross rating points (GRPs). Measurement of YouTube ads uses a consistent methodology with all other mobile publishers in Digital Ad Ratings - enabling both media buyers and sellers to leverage truly comparable and deduplicated persons-based measurement across publishers in their media planning and execution. With this measurement, publishers, advertisers and media agencies will be able to gain a deeper understanding of their audience across YouTube using metrics comparable to those used for TV.

"Providing marketers with independent measurement of YouTube's mobile audiences globally is a major step forward for the industry," said Amanda Tarpey, SVP of Digital Product Leadership. "With the expansion of Digital Ad Ratings to measure audiences inclusive of YouTube's sizeable mobile footprint, advertisers in more than 30 markets will have the comparability, coverage and transparency they need to maximize the impact of their digital media around the world."

