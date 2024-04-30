Nielsen Releases 'The Record': Quarterly Insights on How U.S. Audiences Listen to Ad-Supported Audio

Powered by Nielsen and Edison Research, audio listening trends will help advertisers, broadcasters and podcasters engage the right audiences.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of The Record , a quarterly insight into audio listening behaviors and share of average daily usage of ad-supported audio in the U.S. According to the inaugural report with data from Q1 2024, consumers spent nearly 70% of their daily ad-supported audio time listening to radio, 20% listening to podcasts, and the remainder with streaming audio (music services) and satellite radio (select channels).

Per The Record, which is powered by data from both Nielsen and Edison Research , most radio listening occurs during the day while away from home, with more than 80% of in-car ad-supported audio time going to radio in Q1 2024. Across both over-the-air and streaming radio, the leading radio formats among listeners 18+ during the same period were News/Talk* (10.8%), Adult Contemporary (8.6%), and Classic Hits and Country (5.9% each). From a streaming-only perspective, News/Talk* radio stations accounted for 21.7% of listening among audiences 18+, followed by All Sports stations at 8.6% of all streaming station listening

"We're excited to introduce The Record, which utilizes powerful data insights from Nielsen and Edison Research to provide the industry with a unique, multi-lens look at how U.S. audiences are listening to ad-supported audio," said Rich Tunkel, Managing Director, Nielsen Audio. "The audio portion of consumers' daily media diet is significant, and these new insights will serve as an important tool for advertisers, broadcasters and podcasters alike to better understand and ultimately reach their intended audience."

*The News/Talk radio format includes commercial and non-commercial stations.

