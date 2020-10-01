Nielsen Supercharges Ad Intelligence Platform With Richer Advertising Spend Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that it is augmenting the U.S. digital capabilities of Nielsen Ad Intel, a market-leading advertising intelligence solution. As part of the enhancements, Ad Intel is expanding its digital footprint by launching search data as a new media type and offering more robust, relevant and richer digital advertising data first for existing mobile, desktop, display and video placements and in the future, for social and in-app platforms. The breadth and depth of the solution enables an increased level of measurement and visibility into advertising spend that is needed in today's constantly changing advertising models.

As technology cements its role in the media ecosystem, publishers and advertisers are embracing new advertising opportunities. With new platforms coming online, the industry must rely on proven tools to help monitor and make sense of advertising activities to create media strategies that help brands and publishers stand out. Market demands will not only continue to increase, but they will require even more sophisticated data that is trusted, high-quality, and detailed.

Ad Intel, with its extensive historical inputs, wide range of media categories (24), and high levels of accuracy, helps navigate market place complexities and provides actionable competitive intelligence to identify prospects, analyze brand strategies, and learn from past campaigns to plan for the future. With the enhancements to Ad Intel, media buyers and sellers have greater flexibility, speed and ease to monitor, adjust and measure their ad performance, and create more dynamic advertising plans. The expanded capabilities of Ad Intel include:

Search as a Media Type : In today's fragmented media ecosystem it is important to have a solution that provides a holistic view of all the platforms (TV, radio, digital, print, etc.) where ads are delivered and consumed. Search will now be available as a media type in Ad Intel. To provide search data to its clients, Nielsen is working with The Search Monitor , a leading provider of precision ad intelligence for the search marketer. By having search, Ad Intel subscribers will have real-time market and competitive intelligence across a wide-spectrum of search advertising channels including paid, organic, and product listing ads, across desktop and mobile devices.

: In today's fragmented media ecosystem it is important to have a solution that provides a holistic view of all the platforms (TV, radio, digital, print, etc.) where ads are delivered and consumed. Search will now be available as a media type in Ad Intel. To provide search data to its clients, Nielsen is working with , a leading provider of precision ad intelligence for the search marketer. By having search, Ad Intel subscribers will have real-time market and competitive intelligence across a wide-spectrum of search advertising channels including paid, organic, and product listing ads, across desktop and mobile devices. Richer Digital Ad Insights: Digital advertising is a cornerstone of any marketing campaign. The intricacies of the digital advertising marketplace require more dynamic data and insights to capture a true picture of ad performance. Nielsen is supercharging Ad Intel's digital data capabilities through a collaboration with BIScience and its AdClarity ad intelligence solution. This robust digital data will provide increased coverage by measuring additional sites and advertising types, with more accurate representation of digital ad buys, better industry alignment incorporating innovative methodologies that integrate virtual and human panel data, inclusive of desktop and mobile devices, in a secure, privacy-safe way.

"Today's ad industry is crowded and complex. The challenge for brands, agencies and publishers is keeping track of their ad performance, effectiveness of their creative and competitors, while making identifying new audiences both an art and a science," said Heather Jordan, SVP, Ad Intelligence Products, Nielsen. "More than anything, the media ecosystem needs fast, quality digital ad intelligence data that helps keep tabs where ad dollars are being spent and how to best optimize them for future campaigns. The robust digital and search data from BIScience and The Search Monitor ensure that Ad Intel clients have access to the most reliable, robust, and representative ad intelligence datasets in the marketplace."

In future product releases, Nielsen will incorporate features that increasingly enhance the user experience allowing for even quicker access to data and providing clients with greater control over creative messages and key data elements within their reports. In addition, Ad Intel will roll out capabilities that allow users to measure display and video ads rendered on social and in-apps platforms. The enhancements to Ad Intel are part of Nielsen's effort to arm the industry with actionable, comprehensive and relevant competitive metrics that help establish a more flexible, connected and intuitive way for media buyers and sellers to evaluate ad performance across-platforms and make smarter decisions.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 90 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

ABOUT THE SEARCH MONITOR

The Search Monitor captures advertising activity on paid search, product listing ads, organic search, and shopping engines worldwide. Search marketers, agencies, and affiliate marketers use The Search Monitor to analyze ads for brand compliance, affiliate / reseller compliance, and competitive insights. The Search Monitor monitors search engines globally, including Google, Yahoo, Bing, Baidu, Yandex, Naver, AOL, Sogou, Haosou, Amazon, and Google Shopping.

ABOUT BISCIENCE

BIScience is a leading provider of digital intelligence and media measurement solutions providing insights to the world's largest brands, agencies, and top global market research firms. With AdClarity, the world's most advanced and scalable advertising intelligence platform, BIScience covers 30 global markets and over 1 million advertisers while providing deep insights into brands' online marketing activities in Display, Video, Social and Mobile apps. Boasted by a hybrid methodology of a growing 5 million human and virtual panels, and powered by advanced AI algorithms, AdClarity monitors and collects advertising data directly from millions of real Desktop, Mobile and Tablet devices to measure the digital ecosystem comprehensively and accurately. Founded in 2010, BIScience is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in New York and Sydney, and backed by WPP, Bain Capital and Viola Venture Capital.

