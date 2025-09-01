Nigeria's First Midea Proshop Opened in Abuja with AI-Powered UNICOOL+ Series Launched

A Store Designed for Professional and Consumer Needs

The Abuja Midea Proshop marks a new milestone in Midea's market localization efforts. Unlike traditional retail outlets, the store provides dedicated product consultation, after-sales support, and direct sales services for both households and engineering contractors. This approach ensures consumers gain easier access to Midea's premium solutions while enabling large-scale projects to source equipment and services with greater efficiency.

Such investment in local infrastructure reflects the company's confidence in the West African market and its dedication to building closer, more reliable relationships with its partners and consumers.

UNICOOL+: Smart, Durable, and Energy-Efficient

Coinciding with the store opening, Midea unveiled the UNICOOL+ series, a new generation of smart inverter split air conditioners designed for West Africa's climate and power conditions.

The range combines artificial intelligence with advanced cooling technologies to deliver efficiency and comfort, offering up to 70% energy savings compared with conventional fixed-speed units. Powered by AI ECOMASTER algorithms and integrated with the MSmartHome app, the series enables users to manage cooling intelligently and cost-effectively. Its COOLFLASH Technology, driven by a DC inverter compressor, can lower room temperature by 5°C within 10 minutes.

Built with AVS protection and a reinforced PCB to withstand voltage fluctuations, the series also includes 20-year anti-corrosion Hyper Grapfins, GenGear for generator efficiency, and a one-to-two mode for added flexibility.

Partnering with IOM: Building Skills, Building Futures

Beyond technological innovation, Midea also places strong emphasis on talent development and community sustainability. Midea and IOM have recently agreed to collaborate. At the opening ceremony of its new store in Nigeria, Midea signed an agreement with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which includes the donation of Midea air conditioning solutions to IOM as well as a joint skills development project in Nigeria to empower local technicians with professional installation and maintenance skills. Participants will receive official certifications in air conditioner installation and repair, setting a new benchmark for service standards in the Nigerian market, and opening up broader career opportunities aiming to serve as a model for how Midea and local community can move forward together towards sustainable development.

Ms Sharon DIMANCHE, Chief of Mission of IOM Nigeria, welcomed the partnership on supporting skills training for migrants, stating: "Midea's engagement reflects a growing recognition that the private sector is not a bystander in humanitarian response. It is a driver. With its agility, innovation, and reach, it can unlock new pathways for impact especially when traditional funding is stretched."

As the Nigerian market continues to expand, Mr. Steven WANG, Africa regional director of Midea RAC, highlighted that the company's dual focus on innovation and localisation will reinforce its role as both a technology innovator and a community partner in West Africa, laying a solid foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

Distributor: Arpit Tomer

Phone & Whatsapp: +234 9041412211

Email: [email protected]

Marketing: Jacob Li

Email: [email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgFgzRN101U

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761612/Midea_Proshop_opening_ceremoney.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761613/Midea_split_AC_product_series.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761614/Midea_x_UN_IOM_signing_ceremony.jpg

