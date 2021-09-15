Night of Lights OC Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Experience Returns with More Nights of Magical & Safe Holiday Fun

"Building on the immense success of last year's inaugural Night of Lights OC, we are thrilled to return with an even bigger and more magical holiday drive-thru event beginning Thanksgiving weekend through the New Year," said Katrina Carlson, executive producer of Night of Lights OC. "Night of Lights OC allows you and your loved ones to enjoy the magic of the holiday season from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle, keeping annual holiday traditions alive."

Night of Lights OC kicks-off the holiday season on Friday, November 26th and runs Wednesday to Sunday nights through January 2nd. The experience begins at 5:00 p.m. with ticketed time slots available until 10:00 p.m. (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday) or 11:00 p.m. (Friday and Saturday).

This year, guests will enjoy many new themed experiences and immersive vignettes including a drive-in movie queue area when they arrive, featuring classic holiday movies playing and strolling entertainers offering holiday favorite treats to enjoy before starting their magical holiday journey. Additional new experiences include an interactive Santa's Workshop with synchronized lights to music, Toyland where a toy chest is brought to life, Steam Engine Springs with model trains, Santa Takes Flight as St. Nick greets guests through December 24th, plus the return of the most popular vignette from last year: Winter Wonderland, with even more snow flurries to dust car windows!

"Last year, guests were amazed that Night of Lights OC was so much more than a typical drive-thru light show, there was interactive entertainment and special effects that invited you to become a part of this unique experience," continued Carlson. "This year, we are planning to add even more unique experiences as guests will drive-thru a mile long path of holiday magic as they're taken through dazzling lights and spectacular scenes including a Christmas Village, Santa's Workshop, Forest of Lights, and Winter Wonderland. Whether it's a family outing, date night, company get together or girls night, we're thrilled to bring holiday cheer to the Southern California community with a safe and fun activity for all ages."

Also, new this year, Night of Lights OC is excited to announce a partnership with the Power of One Foundation's Annual Toy Drive . Beginning opening night through December 17th, guests attending Night of Lights OC are encouraged to bring new toys for boys and girls ages 1-15 to donate as they will be collected by the elves at Santa's Workshop in Night of Lights OC. Our goal is to put a smile on the faces of more than 3,000 children in need in Orange County during Christmas by putting a toy in their hands and leaving a lasting impression in their hearts during the holiday season. Toys will be distributed to qualifying low-income families on select nights.

Tickets & Pricing

Entry to the event is through online ticket purchases only at NightOfLightsOC.com . Limited reservations are available per time session and guests are encouraged to buy in advance to reserve their date and time session before they sell out.

Early Bird general admission (while supplies last) starts at $39.99 per vehicle (up to five people) on select nights. Larger vehicle tickets (six to nine people) start at $59.99 on select nights. Vehicle height is limited to 8 feet or less, due to the light tunnels. Silver Admission vehicle tickets are also available, which include express lane entry, a digital in-vehicle photo and Holiday 3D glasses. Pricing will increase after Early Bird tickets are sold out.

Pre Order In-Car Holiday Food Treats

Holiday favorite treats are available before entering the Night of Lights OC experience through a pre-order with ticket purchase. Seasonal favorites include hot cocoa, cinnamon sugar donuts, as well as Mom's Bake Shoppe cookie buckets and brownies, cinnamon roasted nuts, tamales, Holiday 'Family 4 Pack' meals, and much more. Food is available to order online by 10am on the date of admission and will be available to pick-up prior to entering the drive-thru experience.

Community Heroes Discounts

Every Wednesday, Night of Lights OC will honor local community heroes with a special $5 off online coupon code for teachers, military personnel, medical workers, firefighters and law enforcement. Tickets must be purchased in advance online using the online code.

December 1st Salute to Teachers: Eligible guests can use the online code "TEACH" and bring their relevant Teacher ID for onsite verification.

Salute to Teachers: Eligible guests can use the online code "TEACH" and bring their relevant Teacher ID for onsite verification. December 8th Salute to Military: Eligible guests can use the online code "HERO" and bring their relevant Military ID for onsite verification.

Salute to Military: Eligible guests can use the online code "HERO" and bring their relevant Military ID for onsite verification. December 15th Salute to Medical Workers: Eligible guests can use the online code "FIRSTAID" and bring their relevant Medical ID for onsite verification.

Salute to Medical Workers: Eligible guests can use the online code "FIRSTAID" and bring their relevant Medical ID for onsite verification. December 22nd Salute to Firefighters: Eligible guests can use the online code "FIRE" and bring their relevant Firefighter ID for onsite verification.

Salute to Firefighters: Eligible guests can use the online code "FIRE" and bring their relevant Firefighter ID for onsite verification. December 29th Salute to Law Enforcement: Eligible guests can use the online code "SERVICE" and bring their relevant Law Enforcement ID for onsite verification.

For more information, visit NightOfLightsOC.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @NightofLightsOC.

SOURCE Winter Fest OC