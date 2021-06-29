NightDragon, Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions to Federal Government Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, today announced a new partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to support the public sector go-to-market strategies of its portfolio companies and enable the delivery of cutting-edge technology solutions to public sector entities.

Under this master agreement, Carahsoft will work closely with NightDragon portfolio companies to streamline the Government contracting process and accelerate their sales in the Federal, State, Local and Education markets. In addition, NightDragon portfolio companies will benefit from preferred terms between NightDragon and Carahsoft.

"The Federal market is a critical growth vector for startups looking to cross the chasm into the next phase of growth. We are proud to partner with Carahsoft, the most trusted Government IT solutions provider, to enable our portfolio companies to deliver on the mission to protect our nation's most critical assets from escalating cyberattacks," said Dave DeWalt, founder and managing director, NightDragon.

Carahsoft has a long history of delivering leading cybersecurity solutions to the Federal market. Through this strategic partnership, Carahsoft continues its innovation and leadership by delivering the latest advancements in cybersecurity, safety and privacy to its customers.

"NightDragon is well known for its investments in innovative and successful security startups. We look forward to working in close partnership with them and our resellers to deliver these solutions to our customers and support the Federal Government's IT modernization and cybersecurity goals," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.

This partnership builds on NightDragon's ongoing commitment to anticipate the needs of its portfolio companies and support the expansion of their go-to-market capabilities in key markets such as the federal government. NightDragon recently formalized these efforts under a new business unit called ND Government Services, led by Head of Government Affairs Katherine Gronberg. NightDragon plans to continue supporting its portfolio companies with further partnerships to accelerate their go-to-market and other business initiatives.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

