NightDragon Grows Platform with New Talent Recruiting Partnerships in North America, EMEA

Aspiron Search and Intaso will help NightDragon portfolio companies source and recruit top talent to grow their businesses around the world

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon today announced two new partnerships with leading cybersecurity recruiting firms Aspiron Search and Intaso to support its portfolio of leading cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy companies. Through the recruitment of top-tier talent in critical roles, these firms will facilitate hyper-scale company growth and fuel additional innovation capabilities in the North America and Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) regions, respectively.

Aspiron Search is a niche-focused cybersecurity search firm that works exclusively with venture-backed cybersecurity companies and will support NightDragon companies primarily in the North America region. Intaso, part of JSS Search Group is a leading headhunting and talent solution firm specializing in CISO search and cybersecurity sales roles. It will support NightDragon companies primarily in EMEA.

"One of the most important factors in building a scalable and successful global company is having an excellent team in place. NightDragon recognizes this and is proud to continue growing our platform with the addition of these two leading recruitment firms, Aspiron Search and Intaso, to help our portfolio companies attract the best individuals in the industry and grow their teams to better secure our world for tomorrow," said Amy De Salvatore, Partner, NightDragon.

Aspiron Search and Intaso add to an existing set of partnerships that are part of the ND Talent pillar of NightDragon's proprietary NightScale value-add platform, including key areas such as talent vetting, recruitment, workforce development, board of directors' advancement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. With this new partnership, NightDragon portfolio companies will benefit from preferential rates for Aspiron Search and Intaso services.

"Aspiron is proud to partner with NightDragon to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies. We look forward to working closely with leadership teams to provide exclusive access to our unmatched network of technical and GTM Cybersecurity talent in North America, leveraging our suite of niche talent solutions to reduce time to hire and employee turnover whilst increasing diversity, inclusion and employee productivity." said Joseph Cooper, co-Founder at Aspiron Search.

"At Intaso, we take pride in our exclusive network of global cybersecurity professionals, ranging from go-to-market leaders to CISOs. Our unique position allows us to foster connections within the cybersecurity ecosystem, providing unparalleled support for vendors' growth initiatives. In a landscape where attracting and securing top-tier talent remains a challenge for many, Intaso stands ready with a robust presence. This strategic posture enables us to work closely with NightDragon and its portfolio companies, accelerating their expansion in EMEA and beyond. We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity it presents to drive significant advancements in the cybersecurity domain," said Jamie Weekes, Co-Founder of Intaso.

To learn more about NightDragon's partnerships and the firm's NightScale platform, visit www.nightdragon.com.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

Media Contact: Sarah Kuranda Vallone, VP Marketing, [email protected]

About Aspiron

Aspiron Search is a specialized Cybersecurity search firm that works solely with venture-backed Cybersecurity companies placing Technical & GTM talent across North America. Aspiron uses a combination of their existing network and robust search methodology to attract, recruit and retain sought after candidates, helping security vendors build the foundations for accelerated revenue and growth. With a commitment to creating a lasting and positive effect on the cybersecurity sector, Aspiron also reinvests its profits into the First Step Cybersecurity Initiative - a mentorship program that focuses on nurturing the next generation of Cybersecurity professionals.

Contact: Joseph Cooper, Co-Founder, [email protected]

About Intaso

Intaso is a specialist cyber security staffing firm with global coverage. Intaso have two main practice areas; a Cyber Security GTM Practice and a CISO search Practice. Our Cyber Security GTM Practice place revenue generating professionals into Cyber Security vendors, from seed-funded to post-IPO and everything in the middle. Intaso build GTM teams, covering Exec hiring, Sales Engineering, Customer Success, Business Development and Marketing. This is combined with our Technical Practice who place CISO, Blue Team, Red Team and GRC teams into end-users and SaaS software companies. Our dynamic approach bridges the cyber security community with cutting-edge cybersecurity vendors & VCs.

Contact: Jamie Weekes, Co-Founder, [email protected]

SOURCE NightDragon