NightDragon, Punch Partner to Accelerate Go-To-Market Growth by Driving Demand, Brand

Partnership to provide branding, interactive, and creative services to NightDragon companies as part of the firm's proprietary NightScale platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy (CSSP) investment and advisory firm, announced a new strategic partnership with Punch Digital Strategies, Inc. to accelerate brand, messaging and digital content capabilities and differentiation across the firm's portfolio of innovative companies, as well as drive increased lead generation, brand loyalty, and user experience.

Punch Digital Strategies is a leading creative agency for the cybersecurity industry, with extensive experience building unique brands, websites, UX/UI designs, multimedia content, and providing strategic messaging support. Since its founding in 2014, Punch has worked with more than 150 cybersecurity companies, government and mission-driven organizations to build brands, products, and websites that help differentiate them in the market and drive increased growth.

"Through decades of leading go-to-market efforts in this industry, I've seen first-hand how a strong brand and clear strategic messaging can differentiate companies amidst a crowded industry landscape, as well as drive increased scale and long-term growth. We are excited to partner with a leader in this space like Punch who can help our companies drive demand for their platforms achieve hyper scale across the market," said Amy De Salvatore, Partner, NightDragon.

NightDragon companies will benefit from preferred rates for Punch's brand, design and content creation services. Additionally, Punch will provide NightDragon companies with preferred service rates, onboarding, guidance, and consultation on brand strategy and messaging direction. In turn, Punch will expand its network of leading venture capital-funded companies solving critical challenges within the cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy industry.

"Our team at Punch is passionate about helping brands reach the right customers and solve big security and safety challenges. We're driven to enable the next generation of leaders in this space and want to provide them with the strategy and branding they need to build successful companies. We look forward to the important projects this partnership will facilitate," said Brian Tillman, Co-Founder and Principal at Punch.

Punch is the latest partnership added to the roster of Master Service Agreements as part of NightDragon's NightScale platform, which provides a platform for growth to accelerate the go-to-market, talent, government services, and marketing efforts of NightDragon portfolio companies. NightDragon will also continue leveraging Punch's services internally as a branding partner.

Referring to his experience with Punch, NightDragon portfolio company, Onapsis CEO, Mariano Nunez said, "The partnerships facilitated by the NightDragon NightScale Platform have been instrumental in shaping our company. Our experience with Punch is a great example of this. They facilitated much more than just a website redesign—they helped us crystallize our brand messaging and strategy. We're grateful to NightDragon for connecting us with powerhouse vendors, like Punch."

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage, and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast, and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About Punch Digital Strategies, Inc.

At Punch, we fuse design thinking and content strategy to create experiences users love. Since 2014, we've become a leading creative agency for the cybersecurity and technology industries. We build brands, websites, video, and creative content that turns complex concepts into growth-driving assets. Partnering with Punch means hiring a team of designers, writers, developers, and multimedia creatives who share your mission and extend your impact. Learn more at AddSomePunch.com.

