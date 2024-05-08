NightDragon, Cisco, WWT Partner with NPower to Drive Talent Diversity in Cyber Industry

Organizations are committed to raising awareness for closing the talent gap and increasing diversity within the cybersecurity industry

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the talent gap continues to present a massive and growing challenge within the cybersecurity industry, NightDragon, Cisco and World Wide Technology (WWT) today announced a collaboration with NPower to increase diversity and empower individuals from all backgrounds to pursue careers in cybersecurity.

The cyber talent gap presents a significant and immediate issue to the cybersecurity industry, with 92% of cyber organizations reporting a talent shortage, according to the latest Cybersecurity Workforce Study from ISC2, and an estimated total workforce gap of around 4 million positions. The gap is particularly prominent for women, which account for only 24% of the cybersecurity workforce, and minorities and people of color, which represent only 26%.

NPower, a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing the cyber and technology careers of thousands of students, is working to address these issues through free technology training, support and job-placement services that help young adults, military-connected individuals, women from under-resourced communities and other students from nontraditional backgrounds transition to lucrative and rewarding careers in cybersecurity and technology.

"Creating a new pipeline of talent for the tech workforce has never been more essential, and it is up to us as an industry to work together to provide the training and development that will make it possible for people of all backgrounds to break into cybersecurity and other fast-growing technology roles. We are excited to work with Cisco, WWT and NightDragon to raise awareness of this issue and make a significant impact together," said Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO of NPower.

Under the collaboration, announced at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, Cisco, NightDragon, WWT and NPower will work together to close the cyber talent gap and advance the state of cybersecurity workforce training and development by hiring NPower candidates within their respective ecosystems and supporting the non-profit through volunteer engagement. Additionally, the organizations will work together to evangelize the importance of closing the cyber talent gap and increasing diversity within the industry.

Commitments from the organizations include:

has formalized a partnership with NPower and will encourage its portfolio companies to support the organization and place qualified candidates in open roles. Additionally, NightDragon portfolio company ThriveDX has committed in scholarships to its cybersecurity boot camps to help support talent training efforts. WWT, a long-time strategic partner of NPower, will build on its decade-long commitment to fostering diversity in the tech industry through mentorship, resources and opportunities for underrepresented individuals to thrive in technology careers. Since 2014, more than 50 NPower graduates have become interns, apprentices and full-time employees at WWT.

The collaboration with NPower builds on existing efforts from Cisco, NightDragon and WWT to advance inclusion across the industry. Cisco is a leader in advancing cyber talent, including hosting the Cyber Talent Bridge to connect qualified talent with open roles, ongoing efforts around diversity across internal and industry, and most recently, a consortium to address AI impact on the workforce.

"Cisco is committed to fostering diversity and empowering emerging leaders from various backgrounds as part of our purpose – to power an inclusive future for all. We believe in leveraging technology to drive inclusive innovation. We are grateful to NPower, WWT and NightDragon for partnering with us to drive meaningful change within our industry," said Gloria Goins, Chief Diversity Officer at Cisco.

NightDragon supports its portfolio to build diverse teams through partnerships with organizations like NextGen Cyber Talent and invests in companies innovating in this sector, such as ThriveDX. "At NightDragon, we believe that it takes a village to solve critical industry challenges like closing the cyber talent gap and increasing diversity across the sector. We look forward to collaborating with Cisco, WWT and NPower to help evangelize and drive change for this essential issue and help build a more vibrant, diverse and successful cybersecurity industry," said Dave DeWalt, CEO at NightDragon.

"Making a new world happen is the foundation of WWT's culture. We are excited to join forces with Cisco, NightDragon and NPower to create pathways for individuals from underserved communities and Military Veterans to thrive in cybersecurity and build a stronger and more inclusive future," said Matt Horner, SVP Global Enterprise, Solutions and Architecture at WWT.

As part of the collaboration, the organizations call on the broader industry to join them in their commitments to advancing the cyber workforce by :

Providing opportunities for on-the-job paid internships or apprenticeships

Hiring NPower-trained learners for open positions

Hosting job fairs and career days to expose qualified candidates to open roles

Creating mentorship programs to nurture and support the next generation of leaders through the placement and achievement of cyber positions

Volunteering to support learners, including opportunities such as virtual coaching, speed mentoring, workshops, roundtables, panel discussions, mock interviewing, guest lecturing and more

Contributing to talent development of up-and-coming learners and those placed in positions

To learn more about NPower and their efforts to advance industry talent, visit https://www.npower.org/.

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit that provides free tech training, support services, and job placement assistance to young adults, military-connected individuals, and women from under-resourced communities. Since their founding in 2000, they've offered tech fundamentals and advanced career training opportunities to over 10,000 students in 13 cities. NPower's unique approach combines rigorous training, and trauma-informed support services, addressing the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. Their strength is seeing students of non-traditional backgrounds through pivotal life transitions. Led by a team that reflects the diversity of their students, the organization empowers students to drive change in their own lives and communities. As NPower expands into 12 new markets by 2030, they're ensuring they create a tech workforce that mirrors the world around us. To learn more about NPower, visit http://www.npower.org.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $20 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With over 10,000 team members and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 12 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities. Learn more at https://www.wwt.com/make-a-new-world-happen.

