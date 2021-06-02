NightDragon Launches Talent Network, Partners with Leading Recruiting Firms to Scale Portfolio Company Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, today announced new partnerships with leading cybersecurity recruiting firms Pinpoint Search Group and Hitch Partners. These partnerships, coupled with a NightDragon Network of more than 100,000 potential employees, will support portfolio company hiring efforts and accelerate their next phase of growth.

New master agreement and referral arrangements with Pinpoint Search Group and Hitch Partners will assist with talent identification, placement and market insights for portfolio companies. These new partnerships were pre-vetted by NightDragon and are designed to support portfolio company hiring efforts with market leading expertise and to streamline the selection, onboarding and contracting processes.

In addition to the partnerships, NightDragon is launching a carefully curated talent database for portfolio companies to tap into its extensive network and support executive-level hiring. NightDragon will further support these talent efforts with a dedicated job board to promote portfolio company open positions at all levels.

These partnerships and tools are the latest additions to ND Talent, a NightDragon Network initiative designed to deliver value and benefits exclusive to portfolio companies and address high priority areas such as talent hiring and retention. These benefits will be exclusive to portfolio companies and NightDragon plans to add further resources as needs evolve.

"NightDragon is redefining what it means to be a true partner to our portfolio companies and is committed to delivering the resources they need to accelerate their businesses. In partnership with Pinpoint Search Group and Hitch Partners, as well as our other ND Talent initiatives, we look forward to helping our portfolio companies accelerate their success and build a foundation for long-term growth," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon.

Pinpoint Search Group executes custom recruiting searches for cybersecurity industry companies, enabling them to attract top tier talent for critical VP-level and individual contributor roles. The master agreement will provide preferred pricing for NightDragon portfolio companies and enable to them to leverage the recruiting firm's deep industry expertise to more quickly identify and hire quality candidates.

"The market for cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy talent is more competitive than ever. We are proud to partner with NightDragon to ensure its portfolio companies have premier access to the top talent in the industry and deliver expert guidance along each step of the hiring process," said Mark Sasson, Managing Partner at Pinpoint Search Group.

Meanwhile, the referral arrangement with Hitch Partners will provide unique cybersecurity market insights and advisory services to NightDragon's portfolio companies. The companies will get direct access to the Hitch Partners' CISO market assessments and expertise to shape their hiring strategies and optimize outreach with proprietary data on hiring, scope, reporting structure, compensation and other trends.

"2020 was truly a unique year of advancement for the role of the CISO and other top cybersecurity roles. We look forward to working closely with the NightDragon portfolio companies to ensure they stay ahead of these market trends and position their teams for long-term success," said Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Hitch.

Read more about ND Talent initiatives here.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Learn more at www.nightdragon.com.

About Pinpoint Search Group

Pinpoint Search Group is a boutique search firm dedicated to filling VP, Director and Sr. Individual Contributor searches for cybersecurity vendors and MSSPs. The firm's deep recruiting expertise, extensive industry network and proprietary custom search approach ensures companies are able to qualify, attract and land top performing talent for cybersecurity vendors. As the first touch point between its clients and potential hires, Pinpoint prides itself on a unique approach that carefully communicates its clients' value proposition to professionals in the market. Pinpoint is proud to have worked with top multinational technology vendors based in the U.S., U.K., Israel and France selling to top commercial and public sector organizations. Learn more at: https://pinpointsearchgroup.com

About Hitch

Hitch Partners is a national retained search firm focused exclusively on CISO and executive security leadership positions. The firm provides search and advisory services to cloud-native, software and technology companies ranging from early to late-stage startups to enterprises. Hitch will be offering our portfolio companies guidance on how to approach a security leadership hire and building a strong security program.

Contact: Sarah Kuranda, [email protected]

SOURCE NightDragon

