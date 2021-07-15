NightDragon, Macnica Networks Launch Innovative Partnership to Expand Portfolio Company Go-to-Market Reach

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, today announced it is partnering with Macnica Networks, Japan's largest distribution company and a global technology solutions distribution company, for a partnership agreement to extend the reach of its portfolio companies into the Japanese market.

Macnica Networks, member of Macnica Group, is a value-added distributor focused on bringing innovative technology into the Japanese market. Macnica Networks has a track record of driving net new growth for prominent technology startups in the Japan and APAC regions. It has seen particular success within cybersecurity, most recently helping to launch the Japan business for market leaders such as FireEye, CrowdStrike and Exabeam.

Under this partnership, Macnica Networks will distribute the products of NightDragon's portfolio companies in Japan, providing its customers with access to innovative and cutting-edge cybersecurity technology.

"The demand for cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy technologies is greater than ever before against a rapidly evolving threat landscape. NightDragon is unparalleled in its ability to recognize today's market-leading and innovative products and we are proud to partner to make these technologies available to our customers and serve as a foundation for future go-to-market growth in the region," said Jun Ikeda, President, Macnica Networks.

The partnership builds on NightDragon's ongoing commitment to anticipate the needs of its portfolio companies and support the expansion of their go-to-market capabilities. The NightDragon-Macnica Networks partnership will provide preferred marketing, pricing and support for NightDragon's portfolio companies. It will also directly align the portfolio companies with a leading global distribution leader to help them expand into the Japanese market, where the domestic cybersecurity spending is estimated to grow to $3.3 billion by 2022, up 25% from 2017.

"NightDragon is committed to being a true venture partner to our portfolio companies, not only providing capital but also supporting their go-to-market growth needs to help them reach their maximum potential. By aligning ourselves with a global distribution leader like Macnica Networks, we are making it easier than ever for our portfolio companies to grow into new markets and achieve new levels of success," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon.

As part of its newly formalized NightDragon Network, an exclusive community with partnerships and networking opportunities for its portfolio companies and executive leadership, NightDragon plans to structure further partnerships to accelerate go-to-market and enable business operations for its companies around the world.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye.

About Macnica Networks

Macnica Networks works with a large number of overseas companies to provide the latest technological advances in network devices and software. Its extensive range of products, and installation and maintenance support services make it a favorite of governmental and educational establishments, and private sector corporations.

Company name: Macnica Networks Corp.

Capital: 300 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)

* Wholly-owned subsidiary of Macnica, Inc.

Founded: March 1, 2004

Head office: 1-5-5 Shin-Yokohama, Kouhoku-ku, Yokohama, Japan 222-8562

President: Jun Ikeda

Employees: 817(as of March 31, 2021)

Website: https://www.macnica.net/english/

Accounting year: To March

Business: Importation, development, and marketing of hardware and software, consulting, and maintenance services relating to networks, computers, and communications systems for commercial users

