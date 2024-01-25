NightDragon, WWT Partner to Expand Innovation, Go-to-Market Capabilities of Leading Cyber Startups

WWT will support NightDragon portfolio go-to-market in North America, as well as advance key areas like artificial intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon and World Wide Technology (WWT) today announced a new partnership to help accelerate the go-to-market reach of NightDragon's portfolio of leading cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy companies, as well as drive increased customer integration and innovation around key technology areas through WWT's state of the art Advanced Technology Center (ATC) and Cyber Range.

WWT is a leading global technology solutions provider that enhances the value of technology products for its customers around the world through customized services like technology evaluation, configuration, integration, and installation. The company has a strong focus on cutting-edge innovation, including a $500 million investment in a new AI Proving Ground in the ATC where customers can compare, test, validate and train AI models in a secure and scalable manner.

"WWT is a $20 billion powerhouse that recognizes the power of true innovation and can add immense go-to-market value to NightDragon portfolio companies. NightDragon is proud to partner with WWT to advance the capabilities of our portfolio companies and ensure the world's biggest organizations have the latest innovations needed to defend against today's rising cyber risk," said Dave DeWalt, founder and CEO of NightDragon.

NightDragon companies will benefit from preferred terms with WWT, including preferred onboarding, guidance, consultation on channel strategy and go-to-market delivery, and access to best practices. WWT will also help promote the sale of NightDragon companies' products and services to its customers, including leading Fortune 100 companies and an elite partner network, to boost portfolio market presence. Additionally, NightDragon will get unique access to WWT's ATC and its Cyber Range — a live-wire cyber threat training environment — to help its portfolio companies accelerate innovation, validate technologies, prospect new customers and aid in further business expansion.

WWT, meanwhile, will benefit from access to leading cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy innovation through the NightDragon portfolio, enabling it to diversify its offerings into new critical market categories to supplement its core capabilities and give WWT customers hands-on access to the latest technology advancements. Additionally, NightDragon will set up its first NightDragon Innovation Program Office at WWT to support these efforts and drive maximum benefit for both WWT and NightDragon portfolio companies.

"WWT is excited to expand our innovation portfolio with NightDragon's leading companies in cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy, as well as work together with these organizations to help expand their technology and go-to-market capabilities. WWT and NightDragon are natural partners, and we look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together," said Jim Kavanaugh, co-founder and CEO of WWT.

WWT joins a robust roster of partnerships in support of NightDragon's proprietary NightScale value-add platform, which programmatically accelerates the go-to-market, talent, government services and marketing efforts of NightDragon portfolio companies. NightDragon will continue to add partnerships to this platform, as well as other resources for its portfolio companies, to drive continued success.

"NightDragon consistently delivers strong value to its portfolio companies, including partnerships with leading organizations like WWT. The vArmour team looks forward to deepening its relationship with WWT through this agreement and working side by side with the team to deliver application relationship management and business resilience technology solutions to customers around the world," said Matt Gyde, CEO of vArmour, a NightDragon portfolio company.

"As multi-tier supply chain risk continues to evolve and escalate, it is important to be aligned with leading go-to-market partners like WWT that can help get our innovative automated supplier resilience platform in front of the customers that need it and help transition them from lagging to leading indicators and incorporate resilience by design. Interos looks forward to working more closely with WWT and is grateful to an investor partner like NightDragon who continues to help its portfolio drive innovative partnership relationships," said Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO of Interos, a NightDragon portfolio company.

To learn more about NightDragon's NightScale platform and partnerships, visit www.nightdragon.com.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $20 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With over 10,000 team members and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 12 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

