Nightwing Awards Scholarship to University of California, Berkeley Student

DULLES, Va., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightwing and AFCEA International announced today that Ailsa Sun, a student at the University of California, Berkeley, has been selected as the recipient of the Nightwing Scholarship. The scholarship supports students pursuing studies that advance national security.

The AFCEA Educational Foundation is proud to partner with Nightwing to recognize outstanding students like Ailsa, whose academic achievement and commitment to STEM reflect the values at the core of AFCEA's mission. This scholarship helps support and advance the next generation of STEM and national security professionals within the cyber and intelligence communities.

Nightwing established the Nightwing Scholarship to help connect academic excellence with real-world mission impact in areas such as cybersecurity, space systems and defense technology. "We're honored to support Ailsa's academic and professional journey," said Tim Zentz, Vice President, CODEX (Cyber Offense and Defense Experts), Nightwing. "Our partnership with AFCEA reflects our belief that investing in students today is essential to strengthening the future national security workforce."

Sun is a junior studying computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. "This scholarship will be instrumental towards supporting my goal of becoming a computer engineer and pursuing my passions in systems security and hardware design," said Sun. "I love what I do, and I'm incredibly excited to help fulfill a vision of stronger, more secure computing."

The Nightwing Scholarship is administered through the AFCEA Educational Foundation, which supports students and educators pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education through scholarships and grants. Additional information about the scholarship is available on AFCEA's Nightwing Scholarship page at afcea.org/nightwing-scholarship.

About AFCEA Educational Foundation

The AFCEA Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides scholarships, grants, and other support to students and educators in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields aligned with AFCEA's mission. Through these programs, the foundation helps develop the next generation of technical talent that support government, military and national security communities.

About Nightwing

Nightwing is the national security solutions company defining the edge of possible to advance our nation's interests. The company delivers advanced full-spectrum cyber, data operations, systems integration and intelligence services for government agencies, businesses and organizations. Nightwing is proud to partner with its government and commercial customers to protect critical information, systems and operations with breakthrough technology and world-class talent. Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, and previously part of a leading Fortune 100 company, Nightwing became independent in April 2024. Learn more at Nightwing.com.

SOURCE Nightwing Group, LLC