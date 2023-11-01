NIH Selects ICF for $31 Million in Biomedical and Digital Modernization Work

Services Will Accelerate Access to Public Health Data to Improve Health Outcomes

RESTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Library of Medicine (NLM) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) two agreements with a combined value of $31 million to provide biomedical and technical expertise, as well as data management and digital modernization services.

The first agreement is a new multiple-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to collect, curate, and enhance access to critical biomedical and public health data. ICF's efforts will improve data delivery to health researchers, professionals and the public so vital health decisions can quickly be made. The BPA has a term of three years, including a one-year base and two one-year options. ICF has also been awarded five new task orders under the BPA with a combined value of $4 million to provide health expertise, systems maintenance and long-range planning support.

The second agreement is an 18-month, $27 million recompete contract for the operation, maintenance and modernization of ClinicalTrials.gov, a project ICF has supported since 2009. The company will leverage its clinical research expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions to deliver scientifically accurate information to help patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and researchers make more informed health decisions.

"As a longstanding partner to NIH and NLM, ICF has consistently provided complex technical and scientific expertise, advanced data analytics and enterprise-wide digital modernization and cloud services to support a wide range of critical agency programs," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president for health, people and human services. "We are eager to continue providing these skills and innovative solutions to further NLM's mission of enabling researchers, clinicians and the public to use the vast wealth of biomedical data for improved health."

For over 50 years, ICF has supported public health initiatives for nearly all major federal agencies, including numerous agencies and programs within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The company's over 2,000 health professionals, including researchers, statisticians, epidemiologists, microbiologists, toxicologists, geneticists and more, work hand in hand with its over 2,000 technologists, data scientists and communicators to deliver mission critical programs that improve public health outcomes.

Read more about ICF's federal health and digital transformation services.

