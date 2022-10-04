NIH Selects ICF for Digital Services Contract

Company Will Provide Content Management, Outreach and Engagement Services to Integrative Health Center

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a recompete task order* to provide digital content management, outreach and engagement support to the National Center for Complementary and Integrated Health (NCCIH). The contract has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

Under this agreement, ICF will support the operation and maintenance of NCCIH's website and internal intranet, including conducting formative research and usability testing to enhance the customer experience for patients, healthcare professionals and researchers. ICF will also provide content development and management, and outreach and engagement support, including exhibit and logistics support for events and comprehensive call center services.

"Billions of dollars are spent each year on complementary and integrative health practices," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president for public sector. "Our digital engagement and content development approach ensures critical information is updated and published quickly and easily, enhancing NCCIH's mission of delivering evidence-based information to foster informed healthcare choices."

For more than 10 years, ICF has supported NCCIH's efforts to provide science-based information about the usefulness and safety of complementary and integrative health approaches and their roles in improving health and healthcare.

ICF combines deep domain and scientific expertise with leading-edge technology solutions to help federal health clients address their greatest challenges and design solutions that increase understanding of disease causation and improve outcomes for all populations. ICF is also a leading provider of low-code, open-source and cloud-native solutions, which enables the company to provide customers with flexible applications and tools in a cost-effective environment.

Read more about ICF's federal health and digital modernization services.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from NCCIH, NCI under Task Order No. 75N91021D00022/75N91022F00001.

