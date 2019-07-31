Nikon Adds 85mm f/1.8 Lens to Z Series: More Info At B&H
Photography News: Appealing to portrait and wedding photographers is the latest full-frame mirrorless Z-mount lens from Nikon: the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S
Jul 31, 2019, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S Lens. Well suited to portraiture and wedding photography, this short telephoto prime can create sharp images with smooth, appealing bokeh. Featuring an f/1.8 aperture, this lens joins the existing Z 35mm and 50mm lenses in creating a versatile trio of compact lenses for full-frame Z Series mirrorless cameras such as the Z 6 and Z 7.
NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1497159-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_85mm_f_1_8.html
Aiming to be sharp and able to produce imagery with shallow depth of field, the 85mm uses a variety of specialized elements to guarantee quality by minimizing aberrations. A stepping motor provides fast, silent autofocus in stills and video, while a programmable Control Ring offers tactile control over manual focus, aperture, or exposure compensation. Additionally, it is weather sealed.
