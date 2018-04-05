Nikon And MRMC Display Innovative Capture Solutions At NAB 2018

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NAB BOOTH #C6019 -- Nikon Inc. and MRMC, a Nikon Group company, are inviting attendees of the 2018 NAB tradeshow to visit their booth and experience the latest innovations in digital imaging, robotics and automated image capture solutions. The booth will feature the new Nikon D850 Filmmaker's Kit, as well as MRMC's recently announced offerings in automation for broadcasters and sports clubs. Attendees can also experience Nikon's existing line of imaging products and MRMC's expansive solutions, both of which will be used to livestream directly from the show floor.

"Both Nikon and MRMC are known for innovation in imaging, and NAB is the perfect opportunity to show the world the unlimited possibilities that Nikon capture technologies and optics in combination with MRMC automation and robotics offer," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "Our new technologies are pushing forward the possibilities to expand creative control and create more efficient and higher quality productions."

Nikon D850 Filmmaker's Kit

For creators looking to take full advantage of the Nikon D850's extensive video capabilities, this powerful, award winning DSLR camera will be available as part of a new Filmmaker's Kit. The kit includes three prime NIKKOR lenses ideal for content creation that exhibit the fantastic sharpness needed for 4K UHD video, including the AF-S NIKKOR 20mm f/1.8G ED, AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G and AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G lenses. The kit also contains an additional EN-EL15A battery, the ME-1 Stereo Microphone, the ME-W1 Wireless Microphone, and an Atomos Ninja Flame Recording Monitor. Additionally, the kit comes packaged with custom foam inserts, ideally sized for use in a hard case for transport. The Nikon D850 Filmmaker's Kit is available now for the suggested retail price (SRP) of $5,499.95*.

Nikon's Award Winning DSLRs and NIKKOR Lenses:

Nikon's extensive line of acclaimed DSLR cameras will be on display, including the 4K UHD capable Nikon D5, Nikon D850, Nikon D500 and Nikon D7500. Combined with the vast array of NIKKOR lenses, these cameras are great for multimedia content creators looking for advanced features and controls for high-quality productions. Throughout the show, attendees will have the opportunity to get hands-on time with the latest Nikon cameras and NIKKOR lenses, plus have a chance to speak directly with Nikon product experts.

MRMC Introduces Automated Image Capture Solutions for NAB

The new offerings from MRMC are designed to address the needs of image and video capture for broadcast and sporting venues by delivering simplicity and cost efficiency. The Polycam: Chat is an in-stadium solution which simplifies and augments the small-scale studio atmosphere while lowering production costs and footprint. The system automates the camera operation for up to four presenters and guests in one studio and can easily track a talking head with maximum stability within the frame. The Polycam: Player is a robotic video capture system for team analysts that offers an unbeatable level of automation, flexibility and low-light image quality to monitor the field with unparalleled precision.

MRMC will also be featuring new interface controls, including the Multiviewer Skin, Live Skin and the Color Control Panel for Multi Head Controller (MHC) systems, which allows broadcasters to have more creative control over their content. The Multiviewer Skin provides the ability to control up to 12 cameras directly from the Multiviewer interface, while the Color Control Panel can remotely control color output from select Nikon DSLRs to match a multi-camera production environment. Additionally, the new Live Skin UI offers a familiar full-screen interface for remote camera operation.

The MRMC display will also include innovative robotic offerings like the world's fastest and most advanced cinebot, the Bolt, as well as the smaller, more compact and lightweight Bolt Junior. For studio track, ceiling or floor mounting needs, MRMC will also be exhibiting the multi-purpose, smooth and ultra-quiet Camerobot, StudioBot and StudioBot Light robotic camera arms. Other technologies on display from MRMC will include Robotic Pods for remote capture, the AFC range of pan-tilt camera heads, Whisper Head PTZ systems and a glimpse of custom operator control interfaces.

Attendees can also see the MRMC Bolt as part of an interactive display at the entrance of the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

NAB 2018 Presentation Schedule

Nikon and MRMC will be livestreaming a full schedule of inspiring and educational speakers throughout the first two days of NAB 2018. Those interested in watching remotely should visit www.nikonusa.com/live to tune in.

Day 1 – Monday, April 9 (Show Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. PDT)

12:00-12:45 PM PDT -- Joe McNally - Cuba , The Dance of Memory: Still to Motion

-- - , The Dance of Memory: Still to Motion 1:00-1:45 PM PDT -- Eric Fletcher - 30 Years of Production: What I've Learned, Where It's Going

-- - 30 Years of Production: What I've Learned, Where It's Going 2:00-2:45 PM PDT -- Mikey Cosentino - Bolt: Life in Slow Motion

-- - Bolt: Life in Slow Motion 3:00-3:45 PM PDT -- Deanne Fitzmaurice - Stories That Move

-- - Stories That Move 4:00-4:45 PM PDT -- Lucas Gilman - State of the Art: 8k Time-Lapse with the D850

-- - State of the Art: Time-Lapse with the D850 5:00-5:45 PM PDT -- Ami Vitale - The Stories We're All Seeking

Day 2 – Tuesday, April 10 (Show Hours: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. PDT)

1:00-1:45 PM PDT -- Keith Ladzinski - Extreme Adventures in Filmmaking

-- - Extreme Adventures in Filmmaking 2:00-2:45 PM PDT -- Chris Hershman - The Art of Making Music Videos

-- - The Art of Making Music Videos 3:00-3:45 PM PDT -- Dixie Dixon - Fashion in Motion

-- - Fashion in Motion 4:00-4:45 PM PDT -- Steve Heiner - The Nikon D850: Time-Lapse in Depth

-- - The Nikon D850: Time-Lapse in Depth 5:00-5:45 PM PDT -- Corey Rich - Paralleling Still and Motion

For more information about the Nikon brand, the new Nikon D850 Filmmaker's Kit as well as the latest digital imaging products, please visit www.nikonusa.com. For more information about MRMC robotic and automated image capture solutions, including their current line of products, please visit https://www.mrmoco.com/NAB2018.

Nikon 100th Year Anniversary

Since the company was established in 1917, Nikon has cultivated its status as a pioneer of optical technologies around the world. Guided by a corporate philosophy of "Trustworthiness and Creativity," Nikon provides a wide range of products and services globally by harnessing advanced opto-electronics and precision technologies. Nikon is proud to celebrate their 100th anniversary from July 2017 to July 2018.

About Nikon

Nikon, At the Heart of the Image™. Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo imaging technology; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables users to tell their stories through amazing photos and videos. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories; Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras; 35mm film SLR cameras; Nikon software products and Nikon sports and recreational optics as well as the Nikon 1 compact interchangeable lens camera system and KeyMission line of action cameras. Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 100 million NIKKOR lenses in 2016, creating a new milestone in Nikon's heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers to the Web's most comprehensive photo learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon and other photographers on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, Flickr and Snapchat (@NikonUSASnap).

About MRMC

Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) is a Nikon Group company. MRMC is on the front line of imaging innovation and is the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge solutions for motion control, automation, broadcast robotics and remote image capture. They design, manufacture and assemble robotic rigs, pan-tilt and multi-axis robotic heads and tracking technologies. MRMC's robotic and software solutions are used all over the world by film studios, sports broadcasters, football leagues and more. Class-leading technical and engineering achievements have earned MRMC several industry awards in the past 50 years. For more information, visit www.mrmoco.com. In 2016, MRMC was acquired by Nikon Corporation.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

Specifications, equipment and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

