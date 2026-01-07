NIKON RELEASES THE NIKKOR Z 24-105MM F/4-7.1: A VERSATILE AND LIGHTWEIGHT 4.4X ZOOM LENS THAT ELEVATES EVERYDAY CAPTURE

An Affordable Zoom Lens for Everyday Photo and Video

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Inc. has announced the versatile NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 standard zoom lens for Nikon FX-format /full-frame mirrorless cameras. This new lens features a broad 24-105mm wide-angle to medium-telephoto focal range, making it easy to capture all types of scenes and subjects, from expansive landscapes, distant landmarks, food, friends, street snapshots, travel and more.

This highly versatile and compact lens is easy to carry all day for any excursion, with a weight of only 12.4 oz / 350 g. It features a minimum focus distance of just 7.9 in. / 0.2 m at the wide-angle end and 11 in. / 0.28 m at the telephoto end, allowing users to achieve attractively blurred backgrounds with close-up shooting for impressive rendering that highlights the primary subject.

The new NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 zoom lens pairs perfectly with Nikon's full-frame Z5II mirrorless camera and will be available as a kit lens option starting this winter. This convenient kit gives Z5II users an all-in-one package to explore creative boundaries and capture every memory or moment.

Key Features of the NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1

The versatile wide-angle 24mm to medium telephoto 105mm range of focal lengths is optimal for a wide range of scenes and subjects.

A lightweight design of only 12.4 oz / 350 g that is comfortable to use all day.

The short minimum focus distances of 7.9 in. / 0.2 m at the wide-angle end and 11 in. / 0.28 m at the telephoto end, combined with a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.5× (at focal lengths of 70mm to 105mm), facilitate close-up shooting.

Use of a stepping motor (STM) ensures fast and quiet autofocusing for smooth video recording.

Zoom capability can be expanded to the equivalent of a maximum 210mm range of focal lengths, without sacrificing resolution, using the Hi-Res Zoom 1 feature of select Nikon cameras 2 .

feature of select Nikon cameras . Equipped with a customizable control ring to which focus (M/A), aperture, exposure compensation, or ISO sensitivity can be assigned.

Designed with consideration for dust and drip-resistance3.

Price and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens will be available in mid-January 2026 for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $549.95*. The new lens will also be available as part of a kit with the Nikon Z5II for $2,199.95 SRP*.

Some features may not be accessible or may have limited functionality when using High-Res Zoom.

When used with the Z9, Z8, Z6III, Z5II, Zf, Z50II, or ZR. The angle of view is equivalent to that of the 36-315mm lens in FX/35mm [135] format when used with the Z50II (as of January 7, 2026).

Thorough dust and drip resistance is not guaranteed under all conditions or in all situations.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

SOURCE Nikon Inc.