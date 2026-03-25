NIKON INC. AND NYC SALT EXTENDS COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO HELP EMPOWER EMERGING AND UNDERREPRESENTED STUDENT ARTISTS

Nikon Also Introduces a New Limited Edition NYC Salt X Nikon Camera Strap & Hot Shoe Cover Kit Created with NYC Salt Students

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Inc. is proud to announce the renewal of the brand's long-standing partnership with NYC Salt, an organization that creates opportunities in visual arts and pathways to college and careers for underserved New York City youth with diverse backgrounds. The multi-faceted partnership includes mentorship, financial support, equipment donations and access to the latest mirrorless Nikon cameras and lenses, helping students to develop their photo and video content creation skills. Nikon has also unveiled a new limited edition NYC Salt x Nikon Camera Strap and Hot Shoe Cover Kit, designed in collaboration with students in the program. Inspired by the students' personal relationships with their communities, the collection transforms their photographic perspectives into unique and wearable camera accessories.

"We are incredibly proud to continue supporting the powerful mission and values of NYC Salt, as well as the next generation of visual artists," said Fumiko Kawabata, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc. "By providing access to professional tools, mentorship, and creative platforms, our hope is to help students build confidence and momentum toward lifelong creative careers."

"At NYC Salt, we believe that access to opportunity should never be determined by zip code or circumstance. Nikon's continued partnership makes it possible for us to put professional tools, mentorship, and real-world experience into the hands of students who are hungry to create," said Alicia Hansen, Founder and CEO of NYC Salt. "Together, we're building a more inclusive creative industry one student at a time."

About the Nikon x NYC Salt partnership

Nikon is honored to support NYC Salt, a partnership which has benefited students for more than two decades. The renewed collaboration continues this legacy by donating full‑frame Nikon Z5II mirrorless cameras to Student Award recipients, helping launch their creative and professional careers. Recognizing the importance of hands‑on experience, the program's camera locker initiative is expanding to give students access to Nikon's latest mirrorless cameras and a wide range of NIKKOR lenses. These tools are placed directly in students' hands, enabling them to tell their own stories while building skills relevant to careers in photography and filmmaking. Throughout the school year, Nikon will also provide in‑person mentoring and instructional opportunities, offering students valuable guidance from industry professionals.

Limited Edition NYC Salt X Nikon Camera strap and Hotshoe kit

The new NYC Salt X Nikon Camera strap and Hotshoe kit is based on six original designs inspired by the work of NYC Salt students to support the student artists and bring awareness to the program. The students were invited to share their visions of New York City from gritty sidewalk textures to bold colors and abstract impressions of urban life which were transformed into striking accessory designs. This project serves both as a creative platform and an educational experience, allowing students to see their work evolve from concept to production. In addition to a high-quality strap, the kit also comes with a matching Hotshoe cover that adds a distinct personality and protection to any camera.

The kits will feature a vibrant selection of designs that evoke the environment from which they were born. The designs include:

PULSE - It's about a mosaic pieced together from dreams and struggles that beat everyday. These young hearts search the streets for something new.

It's about a mosaic pieced together from dreams and struggles that beat everyday. These young hearts search the streets for something new. CROSSINGS - It's about those fleeting moments when we cross paths beneath the city and above it. Our journeys briefly intertwine along the same routes, destinations separate but our lives momentarily connected in transit.

It's about those fleeting moments when we cross paths beneath the city and above it. Our journeys briefly intertwine along the same routes, destinations separate but our lives momentarily connected in transit. BEAM - It's about light liquefying into glow. The city doesn't shine, it blurs. It's restless, slipping between moments, always escaping the frame.

It's about light liquefying into glow. The city doesn't shine, it blurs. It's restless, slipping between moments, always escaping the frame. VOICES - It's about eyes witnessing and hands reaching through layers of NYC graffiti. Raw, unfiltered voices speak across concrete canvases, creating the true record of culture and history that official narratives never capture.

It's about eyes witnessing and hands reaching through layers of NYC graffiti. Raw, unfiltered voices speak across concrete canvases, creating the true record of culture and history that official narratives never capture. RHYTHM - It's about unexpected collisions that create rhythms. When these neighborhoods meet, a creative energy rises. It's here that new ideas are born.

It's about unexpected collisions that create rhythms. When these neighborhoods meet, a creative energy rises. It's here that new ideas are born. GRIT - It's about layers of grit. Every voice, every hustle, and every dream adds to the city's raw energy. There's no place to go but up.

Price and Availability

The NYC Salt X Nikon Camera Strap & Hot Shoe Cover Kits will be available starting in March for $69.99* and will be sold exclusively through the Nikon Store at www.nikonusa.com.

As a limited time promotion, the NYC Salt X Nikon Camera Strap & Hot Shoe Cover Kit will be available as an added bonus for those purchasing a Nikon Z5II body or lens kit from the Nikon Store**, starting March 26th. At checkout, customers can simply select the design they love most to pair with their Z5II.

For more information about Nikon as well as their full line of imaging products, please visit www.nikonusa.com. For more information on NYC Salt, please visit http://www.nycsalt.org.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras, and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

About NYC Salt

NYC Salt's mission is to engage, inspire, and empower underserved youth in New York City to reach their full potential through photography, video, and an understanding of the visual industry. NYC Salt creates opportunities in visual arts and pathways to college and career for underserved New York City youth from diverse backgrounds who are dedicated to careers in the arts, by engaging them in a rigorous blend of professional photography instruction, college-preparatory workshops, and career exposure. Their goal is to help student artists build advanced visual arts skills and the determination, confidence, and grit they need to succeed in college and future careers. Connect with NYC Salt on Instagram, Vimeo, Twitter, and Facebook.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

**Free NYC SALT X Nikon Kit offer applies to the purchase of a new Z5II or Z5II Kits by Nikon Store retail customers only. Receive one (1) free NYC SALT X Nikon Kit for each new Z5II or Z5II Kits purchased from the Nikon Store during the dates of validity of the offer. Offer is subject to applicable taxes and shipping charges, if any, and is available to Nikon Store retail customers only. Product availability is subject to Nikon Store inventory and may be limited. Offer may be discontinued at Nikon Store's sole discretion. Offer is subject to all applicable Nikon Store Terms and Conditions of Sale. Offer valid March 26, 2026 at 12:00 A.M. ET until May 10, 2026 at 11:59 P.M. ET to Nikon Store retail customers only. Limit one (1) free NYC SALT X Nikon Kit per participating new Z5II or Z5II Kits purchased. Offer valid only in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Void where prohibited by law. Nikon Store free NYC SALT X Nikon Kit with purchase of a new Z5II or Z5II Kits offer does not apply to any used, refurbished or reconditioned products or product combinations.

SOURCE Nikon Inc.