Nikon Announces Judging Panel for the 50th Annual Nikon Small World Competition

Six judges will choose this year's winning microscopy images and videos for the 50th anniversary of the competition.

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. today announced the judging panel for the 2024 Nikon Small World photomicrography and Small World in Motion video competitions, to be held June 4-6 at the Marine Biological Lab (MBL) in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the competition, celebrating the profound impact it has had on showcasing the beauty and science within the microscopic world.

The 2024 judging panel features top-tier experts in the fields of science and media, who include: Adrian Coakley, Director of Photography at National Geographic Books; Michelle S. Itano, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Cell Biology and Physiology and Director of the Neuroscience Microscopy Core at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill; Emily Petersen, Photography Managing Editor at Science magazine; Clare Waterman, Ph.D., Cell Biologist and Member of the National Academy of Sciences; Jennifer C. Waters, Ph.D., Director of the Core for Imaging Technology & Education at Harvard Medical School, and a Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Imaging Scientist; and Samantha Yammine, Ph.D., Neuroscientist and Science Communicator.

"In its 50-year journey, the Nikon Small World competition has not only captured the beauty of the unseen microscopic world but has also created a gallery of micro imagery that illustrates the evolution of microscopy technologies, techniques, and research," said Eric Flem, Senior Manager, Communications and CRM at Nikon Instruments. "Through the eyes of its acclaimed judging panel, each year's gallery is a testament to the power of creativity in scientific imaging. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to hosting these captivating images and videos that hold the power to inspire and educate for another 50 years and beyond."

Over the past five decades, the Nikon Small World competition has unveiled the intricate details captured through the light microscope, earning its reputation as the leading forum in photomicrography. As in previous years, the competition will honor the top 20 photography and top 5 video winners, in addition to awarding Honorable Mentions and Images of Distinction.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, this year's grand prize has been increased to $5,000. Submissions will be evaluated on originality, informational content, technical proficiency, and visual impact.

The distinguished panel of leaders will draw on their diverse backgrounds in artistic and scientific expression to determine which submissions best meet the criteria:

Adrian Coakley , Director of Photography at National Geographic Books: Coakley began his journey with National Geographic in 2007 as a photo editor, assuming numerous pivotal roles across the organization. Initially contributing to the National Geographic Books division, his projects explored themes of outer space, human origins, photography, and many others. He later transitioned to National Geographic Magazine, where he worked in print and digital platforms, focusing on exploration and adventure. In 2019, he returned to his roots and rejoined National Geographic Books as the director of photography, where his approach continues to shape the visual storytelling landscape. Coakley has long been fascinated with the intersection of art and science in visual communication. In 2023, he collaborated with renowned Science Photographer Anand Varma on a photographically curated coffee table book titled, "Invisible Wonders."





The Nikon Small World in Motion video winners will be announced in September, and winners of the Small World photomicrography competition will be released in October.

For additional information, please visit www.nikonsmallworld.com , and follow the competition on Facebook , X ( @NikonSmallWorld ) and Instagram ( @nikoninstruments ).

About Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition

The Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition is open to anyone with an interest in photography or video through the microscope. Participants may view details and upload digital images and videos directly at www.nikonsmallworld.com . For additional information, contact Nikon Small World, Nikon Instruments Inc., 1300 Walt Whitman Road, Melville, NY 11747, USA, or email us at [email protected].

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacturing of optical, digital imaging technology and software for biomedical applications. For more information, please visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

SOURCE Nikon Instruments Inc.