Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena Lens; Hands On YouTube Video Review at B&H Photo

News provided by

B&H Photo

27 Sep, 2023, 01:03 ET

Nikon has released a new Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena Lens Z-mount lens built for portraiture; the Plena is a short-telephoto prime with optimized optics, beautiful bokeh, and impressive rendering.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Nikon NIKKOR 135mm f/1.8 S Plena lens, a short-telephoto prime for its mirrorless Z system. This lens is designed as the quintessential portrait lens; it emphasizes accurate rendering, smooth bokeh, and high sharpness, along with a focal length that flatters subjects and allows for an ideal amount of subject-background separation.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena Lens
The Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 lens is called "Plenaty," which translates to "full." This concept relates to the advanced optics that help to achieve high resolution, consistent and even peripheral illumination, and especially round, well-controlled bokeh void of rings or fringing—all traits that makeup an ideal lens for portraiture. And, as an S-Line lens with Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coats, the Plena offers Nikon's most controlled point-light reproduction, color rendering, and high anti-reflective qualities.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1788915-REG/nikon_20123_nikkor_z_135mm_f_1_8.html

Product Highlights:

  • Full-Frame | f/1.8
  • Fast, Lightweight Telephoto Prime
  • Multi-Focus System         
  • Round Bokeh from Edge to Edge
  • ED, SR, and Aspherical Elements
  • ARNEO and Meso Amorphous Coatings
  • Dust and Water-Resistant Design

This is a lens that will feel at home in a photographer's bag, but it's also a lens that has been optimized for video creators with internal focusing that inherently suppresses focus breathing and offers smooth, silent AF performance. Also, the 11-blade diaphragm uses an electro-magnetic mechanism for stable aperture changes.

Physically, the lens is an evolution of S-Line lenses: it is dust and drip resistant and features a relatively lightweight, portable form factor, considering the focal length and large maximum aperture—it weighs just about 2.2 lb, has an 82mm filter diameter, and is evenly tapered for balanced handling. There is a large manual focus ring and a secondary Control Ring toward the base of the lens that can be programmed to adjust a variety of settings. There is also a top Fn button, which Nikon indicates is a design decision that will be part of all S-Line lenses going forward. As an aesthetic choice by Nikon, the lens has an engraved "Plena" script logo on the top barrel, which is reminiscent of the Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct and indicates the unique performance tier for this special lens.

Learn more about the Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena Lens at B&H Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/nikkor-z-135mm-f18-s-plena-the-pinnacle-of-portrait-length-primes

https://youtu.be/9tO8rATjRSw

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 50 years. 

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/ 

SOURCE B&H Photo

