Nikon Cameras and Lenses Now Available with Free Next-Day Delivery - Limited Time Offer at B&H Photo

News provided by

B&H Photo

Dec 19, 2024, 08:01 ET

Order now with Free Next Day Shipping, additional instant savings on cameras, lenses and more

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo, the leading source for photography and video equipment, is thrilled to announce a special holiday offer for photographers and content creators. Nikon cameras and lenses are now eligible for a free next-day delevery limited time, ensuring that customers can receive their gear in time for last-minute holiday shopping or for gifts.

This free next-day delivery offer is valid on purchases made through December 22, 2024. Whether one is a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic hobbyist, B&H Photo makes it easier than ever to achieve your photography goals with cutting-edge Nikon gear.

Choose from Nikon's popular lineup, including:

Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera - $300 Last Minute Savings
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1834803-REG/nikon_z6_iii_mirrorless_camera.html 

Key Features

  • 24.5MP Partially-Stacked CMOS Sensor
  • EXPEED 7 Image Processor
  • 6K 60p N-RAW, 6K 30p ProRes RAW
  • 4K 120p, Full HD 240p Slow Motion Video
  • Up to 20 fps Raw, 60 fps JPEG Shooting
  • Blackout-Free, 5760k-Dot EVF
  • 493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection
  • 3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD
  • CFexpress Type B & SD Memory Card Slots
  • Camera-to-Cloud Direct Connectivity

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera - $500 instant savings
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1765622-REG/nikon_z8_mirrorless_camera.html 

Key Features

  • 45.7MP FX-Format Stacked CMOS Sensor
  • Lightweight Design, 30% Smaller than Z9
  • 8.3K 60p N-RAW, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW
  • 8K30p and 4K120p Video, 10-Bit Internal
  • Up to 20 fps Raw, 30 fps JPEG Shooting
  • 493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection
  • Blackout-Free Real Live Viewfinder
  • 3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD
  • CFx Type B & SD Memory Card Slots
  • 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Nikon Z7 II Mirrorless Camera  - $1,000 Instant Savings
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1597168-REG/nikon_z_7_ii_mirrorless.html 

Key Features

  • 45.7MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor
  • Dual EXPEED 6 Image Processors
  • UHD 4K60 Video; N-Log & 10-Bit HDMI Out
  • 10 fps Cont. Shooting, ISO 64-25600
  • 493-Point Phase-Detect AF System
  • 3.6m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder
  • 3.2" 2.1m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD
  • 5-Axis In-Body Vibration Reduction
  • Dual Memory Card Slots

Nikon Zf Mirrorless Camera (Black) - $200 holiday savings
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1788062-REG/nikon_1761_zf_mirrorless_camera.html 

Key Features

  • 24.5MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor
  • EXPEED 7 Image Processor
  • UHD 4K 30p Video and Full HD 120p Video
  • AF Subject Recognition with 3D Tracking
  • 5-Axis In-Body Vibration Reduction
  • Focus-Point Stabilization
  • 3.2" Vari-Angle Touchscreen
  • 96MP High-Res Mode

Nikon Z9 Mirrorless Digital – $500 Last minute savings
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1629829-REG/nikon_z_9_mirrorless_digital.html 

Key Features

  • 45.7MP FX-Format Stacked CMOS Sensor
  • EXPEED 7 Image Processor
  • 8.3K 60p N-RAW, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW
  • 8K30p and 4K120p Video, 10-Bit Internal
  • Up to 20 fps Raw, 30 fps JPEG Shooting
  • 493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection
  • Blackout-Free Real Live Viewfinder
  • 3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD
  • Vertical Grip, 2x CFexpress Type B Slots
  • 5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS
  • Nikkor Z Lenses: Perfect for photo capturing every detail with precision.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens - $200 Savings
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1431710-REG/nikon_20083_nikkor_z_50mm_f_1_8.html    

Key Features

  • Z-Mount Lens/FX Format
  • Aperture Range: f/1.8 to f/16
  • Two ED and Two Aspherical Elements
  • Nano Crystal & Super Integrated Coatings
  • Stepping Motor AF System
  • Programmable Control Ring
  • Weather-Sealed Construction
  • Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Nikon NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1773440-REG/nikon_20117_nikkor_z_tm_180_600mm.html   

Key Features

  • Full-Frame | f/5.6-6.3 to f/32-36
  • Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens
  • STM Autofocus Stepping Motor
  • 5.5-Stop VR Image Stabilization
  • Programmable Control Ring
  • Customizable Function Buttons
  • Electromagnetic Diaphragm Mechanism
  • Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm
  • Compatible with Z-Series Teleconverters
  • Includes Quick-Release Tripod Foot

Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR Lens 
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1818948-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_28_400mm_f_4_8.html

Key Features

  • Full-Frame | f/4-8 to f/22-45
  • Wide-Angle to Telephoto Zoom
  • STM Autofocus Stepping Motor
  • 5.5-Stop VR Image Stabilization
  • Zoom Lock Switch
  • 21 Elements in 15 Groups
  • 9-Blade Diaphragm
  • Weather-Sealed Construction
  • 77mm Filter Thread
  • Compact Square Lens Hood

Nikon NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1669885-REG/nikon_niz1004004556_nikkor_z_100_400mm_f_4_5_5_6.html                              

Key Features

  • Z-Mount Lens/FX Format
  • Aperture Range: f/4.5 to f/40
  • Six Super ED and Two ED Glass Elements
  • ARNEO and Nano Crystal Coatings
  • Multi-Focus Stepping Motor AF System
  • Vibration Reduction Image Stabilization
  • Programmable Control Ring
  • Inner Balance Technology
  • Information OLED Panel and L.Fn Button
  • Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

Nikon D850 DSLR Camera - $800 Savings
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1351688-REG/nikon_d850_dslr_camera_body.html  

Key Features

  • 45.7MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor
  • EXPEED 5 Image Processor
  • 3.2" 2.36m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD
  • 4K UHD Video Recording at 30 fps
  • Multi-CAM 20K 153-Point AF System
  • Native ISO: 64-25600,Extended: 32-102400
  • 7 fps Shooting for 51 Frames with AE/AF
  • 8K Time-Lapse, Negative Digitizer Mode
  • 180k-Pixel RGB Sensor, Focus Shift Mode
  • SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera - $300 saving
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1333060-REG/nikon_nikon_d7500_dslr_camera.html 

Key Features

  • 20.9MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor
  • EXPEED 5 Image Processor
  • 3.2" 922k-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD
  • 4K UHD Video Recording at 30 fps
  • Multi-CAM 3500FX II 51-Point AF System
  • Native ISO 51200, Expanded ISO 1,640,000
  • 8 fps Shooting for up to 100 Frames
  • SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
  • 180k-Pixel RGB Sensor and Group Area AF

Nikon D780 DSLR Camera 
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1538572-REG/nikon_d780_dslr_camera.html 

Key Features

  • 24.5MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor
  • EXPEED 6 Image Processing Engine
  • UHD 4K30 Video; N-Log & 10-Bit HDMI Out
  • Multi-CAM 3500 II 51-Point AF System
  • 273-Point Hybrid AF with Eye Detection
  • 3.2" 2.36m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD
  • 7 fps Shooting, 12 fps in Live View
  • Extended ISO 50-204800
  • Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • 180k-Pixel RGB Sensor Exposure Metering

Nikon D6 DSLR Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1515330-REG/nikon_d6_dslr_camera_body.html 

Key Features

  • 20.8MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor
  • EXPEED 6 Image Processor
  • Multi-CAM 37K 105-Pt. All Cross-Type AF
  • 14 fps Shooting, Extended ISO 328000
  • 4K UHD Video Recording at 30 fps
  • 3.2" 2.36m-Dot Touchscreen LCD Monitor
  • 0.72x-Mag. Pentaprism Viewfinder
  • 180k-Pixel RGB Sensor and Group Area AF
  • Built-In Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS
  • 1000 Base-T Gigabit Wired LAN Support

With B&H Photo's free next-day shipping, customers across the United States can enjoy peace of mind, knowing their purchases will arrive quickly and hassle-free.

Shop now to take advantage of this special offer before it ends. For more information, visit B&H Photo.

Nikon Year in Review at B&H Explora - 2024 Year in Review: Nikon | B&H eXplora

Popular Pages

Digital Cameras
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Digital-Cameras/ci/9811/N/4288586282

Mirrorless Cameras
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Mirrorless-System-Cameras/ci/16158/N/4288586281

Camera Straps
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Camera-Straps/ci/283/N/3656173706

Point and Shoot Cameras
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/Point-Shoot-Digital-Cameras/ci/8612/N/4288586279

Film Cameras
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/Film-Cameras/ci/9812/N/4288586278 

Now Trending

Brother Laser Printers
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/brother-laser-printers/ci/59902

4K Monitors
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/4k-monitors/ci/59915

Curved Gaming Monitors
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/curved-gaming-monitors/ci/59914

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable product experts and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years. 

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo Electronics and camera store, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information
Geoffrey Ngai
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/ 

SOURCE B&H Photo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Profoto Announces Pro-B3 750Ws Powerful Monolight; YouTube Video First Look Pro-B3 750W Monolight and More Info at B&H

Profoto Announces Pro-B3 750Ws Powerful Monolight; YouTube Video First Look Pro-B3 750W Monolight and More Info at B&H

Profoto introduces the exceptionally powerful Pro-B3 750Ws Monolight—a battery-powered flash system that delivers superb performance, extensive...
Sony Announces a1 II Mirrorless Camera & FE 28-70mm F2 GM Lens; YouTube Video First Look on a1 II and FE 28-70mm F2 GM Lens; Learn More Info at B&H

Sony Announces a1 II Mirrorless Camera & FE 28-70mm F2 GM Lens; YouTube Video First Look on a1 II and FE 28-70mm F2 GM Lens; Learn More Info at B&H

B&H is excited to share an updated version of Sony's flagship camera, the a1 II Mirrorless Camera, along with the supremely fast...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Retail

Retail

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics