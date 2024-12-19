Nikon Cameras and Lenses Now Available with Free Next-Day Delivery - Limited Time Offer at B&H Photo

This free next-day delivery offer is valid on purchases made through December 22, 2024. Whether one is a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic hobbyist, B&H Photo makes it easier than ever to achieve your photography goals with cutting-edge Nikon gear.

Choose from Nikon's popular lineup, including:

Nikon Z Series Mirrorless Cameras: Known for their exceptional image quality and performance.

Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera - $300 Last Minute Savings

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1834803-REG/nikon_z6_iii_mirrorless_camera.html

Key Features

24.5MP Partially-Stacked CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

6K 60p N-RAW, 6K 30p ProRes RAW

60p N-RAW, 30p ProRes RAW 4K 120p, Full HD 240p Slow Motion Video

120p, Full HD 240p Slow Motion Video Up to 20 fps Raw, 60 fps JPEG Shooting

Blackout-Free, 5760k -Dot EVF

-Dot EVF 493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD

CFexpress Type B & SD Memory Card Slots

Camera-to-Cloud Direct Connectivity

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera - $500 instant savings

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1765622-REG/nikon_z8_mirrorless_camera.html

Key Features

45.7MP FX-Format Stacked CMOS Sensor

Lightweight Design, 30% Smaller than Z9

8.3K 60p N-RAW, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW

60p N-RAW, 60p ProRes RAW 8K30p and 4K120p Video, 10-Bit Internal

Up to 20 fps Raw, 30 fps JPEG Shooting

493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

Blackout-Free Real Live Viewfinder

3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD

CFx Type B & SD Memory Card Slots

5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Nikon Z7 II Mirrorless Camera - $1,000 Instant Savings

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1597168-REG/nikon_z_7_ii_mirrorless.html

Key Features

45.7MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor

Dual EXPEED 6 Image Processors

UHD 4K60 Video; N-Log & 10-Bit HDMI Out

10 fps Cont. Shooting, ISO 64-25600

493-Point Phase-Detect AF System

3.6m -Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder 3.2" 2.1m -Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD 5-Axis In-Body Vibration Reduction

Dual Memory Card Slots

Nikon Zf Mirrorless Camera (Black) - $200 holiday savings

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1788062-REG/nikon_1761_zf_mirrorless_camera.html

Key Features

24.5MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

UHD 4K 30p Video and Full HD 120p Video

30p Video and Full HD 120p Video AF Subject Recognition with 3D Tracking

5-Axis In-Body Vibration Reduction

Focus-Point Stabilization

3.2" Vari-Angle Touchscreen

96MP High-Res Mode

Nikon Z9 Mirrorless Digital – $500 Last minute savings

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1629829-REG/nikon_z_9_mirrorless_digital.html

Key Features

45.7MP FX-Format Stacked CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

8.3K 60p N-RAW, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW

60p N-RAW, 60p ProRes RAW 8K30p and 4K120p Video, 10-Bit Internal

Up to 20 fps Raw, 30 fps JPEG Shooting

493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

Blackout-Free Real Live Viewfinder

3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD

Vertical Grip, 2x CFexpress Type B Slots

5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS

Nikkor Z Lenses: Perfect for photo capturing every detail with precision.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens - $200 Savings

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1431710-REG/nikon_20083_nikkor_z_50mm_f_1_8.html

Key Features

Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

Aperture Range: f/1.8 to f/16

Two ED and Two Aspherical Elements

Nano Crystal & Super Integrated Coatings

& Super Integrated Coatings Stepping Motor AF System

Programmable Control Ring

Weather-Sealed Construction

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Nikon NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1773440-REG/nikon_20117_nikkor_z_tm_180_600mm.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/5.6-6.3 to f/32-36

Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens

STM Autofocus Stepping Motor

5.5-Stop VR Image Stabilization

Programmable Control Ring

Customizable Function Buttons

Electromagnetic Diaphragm Mechanism

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Compatible with Z-Series Teleconverters

Includes Quick-Release Tripod Foot

Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1818948-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_28_400mm_f_4_8.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/4-8 to f/22-45

Wide-Angle to Telephoto Zoom

STM Autofocus Stepping Motor

5.5-Stop VR Image Stabilization

Zoom Lock Switch

21 Elements in 15 Groups

9-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Construction

77mm Filter Thread

Compact Square Lens Hood

Nikon NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1669885-REG/nikon_niz1004004556_nikkor_z_100_400mm_f_4_5_5_6.html

Key Features

Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

Aperture Range: f/4.5 to f/40

Six Super ED and Two ED Glass Elements

ARNEO and Nano Crystal Coatings

Multi-Focus Stepping Motor AF System

Vibration Reduction Image Stabilization

Programmable Control Ring

Inner Balance Technology

Information OLED Panel and L.Fn Button

Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

Nikon DSLR Cameras: Reliable and versatile cameras for all shooting scenarios.

Nikon D850 DSLR Camera - $800 Savings

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1351688-REG/nikon_d850_dslr_camera_body.html

Key Features

45.7MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 5 Image Processor

3.2" 2.36m -Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD 4K UHD Video Recording at 30 fps

UHD Video Recording at 30 fps Multi-CAM 20K 153-Point AF System

153-Point AF System Native ISO: 64-25600,Extended: 32-102400

7 fps Shooting for 51 Frames with AE/AF

8K Time-Lapse, Negative Digitizer Mode

Time-Lapse, Negative Digitizer Mode 180k -Pixel RGB Sensor, Focus Shift Mode

-Pixel RGB Sensor, Focus Shift Mode SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera - $300 saving

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1333060-REG/nikon_nikon_d7500_dslr_camera.html

Key Features

20.9MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 5 Image Processor

3.2" 922k -Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD 4K UHD Video Recording at 30 fps

UHD Video Recording at 30 fps Multi-CAM 3500FX II 51-Point AF System

Native ISO 51200, Expanded ISO 1,640,000

8 fps Shooting for up to 100 Frames

SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

180k -Pixel RGB Sensor and Group Area AF

Nikon D780 DSLR Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1538572-REG/nikon_d780_dslr_camera.html

Key Features

24.5MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 6 Image Processing Engine

UHD 4K30 Video; N-Log & 10-Bit HDMI Out

Multi-CAM 3500 II 51-Point AF System

273-Point Hybrid AF with Eye Detection

3.2" 2.36m -Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD 7 fps Shooting, 12 fps in Live View

Extended ISO 50-204800

Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

180k -Pixel RGB Sensor Exposure Metering

Nikon D6 DSLR Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1515330-REG/nikon_d6_dslr_camera_body.html

Key Features

20.8MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 6 Image Processor

Multi-CAM 37K 105-Pt . All Cross-Type AF

. All Cross-Type AF 14 fps Shooting, Extended ISO 328000

4K UHD Video Recording at 30 fps

UHD Video Recording at 30 fps 3.2" 2.36m -Dot Touchscreen LCD Monitor

-Dot Touchscreen LCD Monitor 0.72x-Mag. Pentaprism Viewfinder

180k -Pixel RGB Sensor and Group Area AF

-Pixel RGB Sensor and Group Area AF Built-In Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS

1000 Base-T Gigabit Wired LAN Support

With B&H Photo's free next-day shipping, customers across the United States can enjoy peace of mind, knowing their purchases will arrive quickly and hassle-free.

Shop now to take advantage of this special offer before it ends. For more information, visit B&H Photo.

Nikon Year in Review at B&H Explora - 2024 Year in Review: Nikon | B&H eXplora

