NIKON EXHIBITS AT CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CES BOOTH #19504 -- Nikon Corporation (Nikon) will exhibit at CES 2025, one of the world's largest digital technology trade shows, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 7 to 10. The Nikon booth (#19504) will be located in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

As set forth in the Medium-Term Management Plan, Nikon is striving to become a key technology solutions company in a global society where humans and machines co-create seamlessly by 2030. The Nikon booth will offer interactive and experiential content featuring our state-of-the-art technologies that support society's foundation and creativity, alongside co-creation initiatives with our partners.

Nikon is also pleased to announce that the Z6III mirrorless camera has been selected as a CES Innovation

Awards® 2025 Honoree in the Imaging category. The Nikon Z6III features the world's first partially stacked CMOS sensor to deliver ultra-fast readout speeds and high frame rates, making it the most versatile, capable and powerful mid-range mirrorless camera designed to give photographers and videographers unmatched performance. The Z6III will be displayed at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2025, as well as in the Nikon booth with other Z series mirrorless cameras and lenses.

Main Exhibits at the Nikon Booth:

Immersive video content: A drone video taken by Nikon Creates Corporation, a subsidiary of Nikon, will be shown at the booth entrance. The footage, shown on two large screens measuring 7m x 3m (23ft x 10ft) and 2.5m x 3m (8ft x 10ft), will offer visitors an immersive experience.

In addition to viewing the newest product in the Z Series, visitors will be able to have their portraits taken by a professional photographer using the new Nikon Z50II. This is an opportunity for show-goers to get a free updated headshot or social media profile picture captured with high-quality Nikon equipment. Attendees can sign up on-site to participate. Furthermore, Nikon Inc., a subsidiary of Nikon, entered into a Space Act agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to support the development of a Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC) to be used for the Artemis campaign, where NASA will explore the Moon for scientific discovery, technology advancement, and learn how to live and work on the lunar surface as it prepares for human mission to Mars. NASA plans to use the Nikon Z9 (launched to the International Space Station in ), modified to be compatible for space missions, starting with Artemis III, which will send the first humans to explore the lunar South Pole region. The CES 2025 exhibit will feature items such as a thermal insulation blanket that will protect the camera and its lens from the dust and extreme temperature changes in the moon's environment. Virtual production: An experiential exhibit called "Studio Extreme*" will be set up where visitors can participate in creating videos that merge the real and virtual worlds. The shoot will use Studiobot LT, a robot arm and motion control system from Mark Roberts Motion Control Limited (MRMC), a subsidiary of Nikon. The end of the arm will have a cinema camera attached to it from RED Digital Cinema, Inc., which became a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikon in April 2024 . Visitors can stand in front of a video background projected onto a giant LED screen and create their own weather forecast TV program as they pose as a weather forecaster.

Please check the special website for more information on the exhibit products. CES 2025 Special Website

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Threads.

*"Studio Extreme" will be a joint exhibit with Disguise Technologies Limited

