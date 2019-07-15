Nikon Inc. Announces Winners Of 2019 Women Photograph + Nikon Grants

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Inc. is excited to announce the winners of the 2019 Women Photograph + Nikon Grants, celebrating talent and diversity within the photojournalism community. For the second year in a row, Women Photograph and Nikon are awarding five women and non-binary photographers with $5,000 USD each to support their documentary projects and raise awareness for their unique stories.

"It is an honor to work alongside the members of Women Photograph for a second year," said Lisa Baxt, Associate General Manager, Communications, Nikon Inc. "We are so inspired by their strong work and dedication to making positive changes within the photography community and we are proud to support this initiative to recognize and elevate the voices of women and non-binary visual storytellers."

This year's five recipients include a talented group of photographers from four different countries who use their visual storytelling to shed light on a variety of important topics affecting the world today. The funds provided to these individuals will help support their endeavors as they continue to tell compelling stories and grow as powerful voices within the field of photojournalism.

2019 Women Photograph + Nikon Grant Winners:

Annie Tritt ( USA ) , an American photojournalist who focuses on transgender and non-binary related topics

, an American photojournalist who focuses on transgender and non-binary related topics Iman Al-Dabbagh ( Saudi Arabia ) , a documentary photographer sharing stories about social and human issues, identity, and self-image

, a documentary photographer sharing stories about social and human issues, identity, and self-image Marie Hald ( Denmark ) , a documentarian, who works on projects surrounding gender issues, specifically looking at women and their relationship to beauty

, a documentarian, who works on projects surrounding gender issues, specifically looking at women and their relationship to beauty Shaima Al Tamimi (Yemeni-Kenyan, based in Qatar ) , a documentarian focusing on impacts of migration, identity, and culture

, a documentarian focusing on impacts of migration, identity, and culture Sophia Nahli Allison ( USA ), an experimental documentary filmmaker and photographer who weaves fiction and non-fiction storytelling together to create unconventional stories based on black female experiences

"We are thrilled to once again collaborate with Nikon for this year's grant program to empower these accomplished storytellers and help magnify their voices within the industry," said Daniella Zalcman, founder and director of Women Photograph. "It is partnerships like this one that help us carry out our mission to create a more diverse and representative community of photojournalists worldwide."

To learn more about the 2019 Women Photograph + Nikon Grants as well as the grant winners and their projects, please visit: https://www.womenphotograph.com/grantees-2019.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo and video capture technologies; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enable visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products, as well as the revolutionary Nikon Z series of mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, which achieve a new dimension in optical performance. In 2018, Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 110 million NIKKOR lenses, creating a new milestone in Nikon's heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, and Flickr.

About Women Photograph

Women Photograph is an initiative that launched in 2017 to elevate the voices of women* visual journalists. The private database includes more than 950 independent women documentary photographers based in over 100 countries and is available privately to any commissioning editor or organization. Women Photograph also operates an annual series of project grants for emerging and established photojournalists, a year-long mentorship program, and a travel fund to help female photographers access workshops, festivals, and other developmental opportunities. Our mission is to shift the gender makeup of the photojournalism community and ensure that our industry's chief storytellers are as diverse as the communities they hope to represent. *We believe that gender is a spectrum. Women Photograph is inclusive of a plurality of femme voices including trans, queer and non-binary people.

