Nikon Inc. Is Offering The Gift Of Great Photography This Holiday Season By Streaming All Nikon School Online Classes Free Through The End Of The Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the season for giving, and Nikon is happy to announce that for a limited time, its popular Nikon School Online classes will be available free of charge starting today through the end of the year. From now until December 31, anyone can sharpen their photography skills at home with Nikon's entertaining and engaging classes taught by world-class Nikon Ambassadors and photographers. A wide range of classes are available, including an all-new class for creating memorable holiday photos and videos, helping users step up their creativity just in time for the most festive time of the year.

"Nikon School Online classes are a great way to help anyone brush up on their photography skills and inspire them to capture and share their amazing photos and video with their friends and families this holiday season," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "Whether celebrating the holidays at home among loved ones or joining together virtually, the power of imaging helps keep us connected, creative and inspired."

Nikon's newest class, "Better Holiday Photos with Nikon Ambassadors," features an all-star cast of Nikon's top creators, sharing their unique tips and creative techniques for getting in the holiday spirit and capturing one-of-a-kind photos and videos to share with family and friends. Learn how to create holiday cards that stand out, master basic lighting for the best portraits, capture stunning food photography, perfectly pose as a couple or family and see how simple it is to add festive and creative flair to your photos.

From emerging creators who just got their first camera to seasoned enthusiasts, Nikon School Online classes offer a variety of educational lessons for anyone to enhance their photography and videography skills as well as anyone ready to pick up a new hobby at home. The easy-to-follow classes are taught by world-renowned creatives and cover an array of topics to best capture different genres. Whether looking to learn to photograph stunning portraits, vast landscapes, your furry friends or make the leap into video capture, there is a Nikon school class ready to inspire and entertain creators on each topic.

To access the full list of online classes available to stream for free, visit: www.nikonusa.com/school. For more information about Nikon and their latest products, including the new Nikon Z 7II and Nikon Z 6II, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

