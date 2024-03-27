Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-400mm F4-8 VR Wide-to-Super-Tele Zoom Lens Introduced; YouTube Video First Look - More Info at B&H

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1818948-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_28_400mm_f_4_8.html

Product Highlights:

Full-Frame | f4-8 to f22-45

Wide-Angle to Telephoto Zoom

STM Autofocus Stepping Motor

5.5-Stop VR Image Stabilization

Zoom Lock Switch

21 Elements in 15 Groups

9-Blade Diaphragm

77mm Filter Thread

Compact Square Lens Hood

Weather-Sealed Construction

The Nikon Z 28-400mm f4-8 VR lens's most significant upgrades benefit videographers. It boasts a quiet stepper motor focusing mechanism along with a linear manual focus feature, focus breathing suppression, and up to 5.5 stops of Vibration Reduction image stabilization when Synchro VR is enabled. The lens also has seen improvement in minimum focus distances, especially at the wide end, with close focusing distances of 7.9" at 28mm and 3.9' at 400mm.

Measuring 5.6" long and weighing 1.6 pounds, the lens is similar in size to the 24-200mm, maintaining the relatively compact form factor that lends the lens its general-purpose versatility. The construction also favors using the 28-400mm f/4-8 leads an all-around tool, too, with a dust- and drip-resistant build. The ribbed body is easy to handle, as is the knurled control ring, and a zoom lock switch helps to prevent accidental extensions. Also, the lens comes with a square hood that blocks stray light and permits zoom adjustment when the hood is reversed.

YouTube Video First Look - Nikon Z 28-400mm f4-8 VR lens

https://youtu.be/rd3Hu3ueaMQ

Learn more about the Nikon Z 28-400mm VR Lens at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/nikon-announces-all-in-one-nikkor-z-28-400mm-f4-8-vr-zoom-lens

