Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm F2.8 VR S II Lens Just Announced: YouTube First Look Video - Nikon's New 70-200mm F2.8 VR S II; Learn More at B&H Photo

Product Highlights:

Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22





Versatile, Fast Telephoto Zoom





26% Lighter Weight, 0.5" Shorter Length





Silky Swift VCM Multi-Focus AF System





6-Stop VR Image Stabilization





ED, Aspherical, SR, & Fluorite Elements





Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coatings





Control Ring with Click/De-Click Switch





Removable Arca-Style Tripod Foot





Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Nikon achieved this lens body recomp by rehauling the optical design, introducing thinner lens elements and new glass materials while reducing the number of moving groups and redesigning the front element. All told, Nikon claims the changes amount to a 26% weight reduction (about 12.7 oz) from the lens body, not to mention taking a half inch from the overall length.

The updated 18-element, 16-group optical design also benefits image quality. New specialized elements improve sharpness, color accuracy, and contrast, while Nikon has given special attention to the lens's bokeh rendering, emphasizing dimensionality and smoothness as the lens renders outward from the zone of focus. An 11-blade rounded diaphragm gives the lens' bokeh a more rounded appearance, while the optical design also yields significant reductions in ghosting and flare.

The lens also improves as a makeshift macro-option, with reduced minimum focusing distances at both ends of the zoom range and a 0.3x maximum magnification at the wide end.

Sloughing off the weight and reducing the number of moving elements has also reaped benefits in autofocus. Nikon's Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor system leverages magnets instead of gears to achieve improvements in speed, accuracy, and noise control. Aptly named, the autofocus system also benefits video production with reduced breathing when rack focusing.

Characteristic of its class, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II also sports improved Vibration Reduction, compensating for six stops of camera shake and benefitting low-light shooting at the tele end of the zoom range.

The lens's build quality lives up to the reputation of its S-line moniker, delivering advanced weather sealing, a host of customizable buttons and rings, a redesigned lens hood with a filter adjustment window, and an Arca-type tripod foot with a protective cover bayonet sleeve.

The Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II lens is also compatible with both the 1.4x and 2x Nikon Z-series teleconverters.

The new telephoto zoom lens joins the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II standard zoom lens as the latest in Nikon's "trinity" lenses. The epithet refers to the professional-grade sets of zoom lenses—wide-angle, standard, and telephoto—that offer near-comprehensive focal length coverage with a fixed, wide maximum aperture throughout.

