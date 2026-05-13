Sony a7R VI Mirrorless Camera and FE 100-400mm F4.5 G Master Lens Announced; YouTube First Look Video a7R VI Mirrorless Camera and FE 100-400mm F4.5, Join Sony Live Pannel Discussion at B&H

a7RIV Camera Highlights:

66.8MP FF Stacked Exmor RS BSI Sensor

30 fps Shooting with AF/AE & Pre-Capture

AI-Based Real-time Recognition AF+

8K 30/4K 120 10-Bit Video + Dual Gain

16-Stop Dynamic Range + AI-Based AWB

8.5-Stop IBIS + Composite Raw Shooting

9.44m-Dot EVF with 120 fps Refresh Rate

3.2" 2.1m-Dot 4-Axis Touchscreen LCD

Illuminated Buttons + New Battery & Grip

Dual CFexpress Type A/SD Card Slots

The Sony a7R VI follows a well-established lineage of high-resolution powerhouses, delivering unparalleled image quality in a variety of use cases. At the heart of the VI is the newly developed 66.8-megapixel fully stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, offering even greater resolution while offering nearly 5.6x faster readout speeds. This opens the R series up to more action-oriented photographers and creators alike.

Powered by the BIONZ XR2 image processing engine, the a7RVI is capable of recording blackout-free full resolution 14-bit RAW images at 30 fps while maintaining AF/AE functionality. That's a stark improvement over the 7 fps achieved by the a7RV. Both cameras deliver 10 fps when using the mechanical shutter, though the V was limited to 12-bit whereas the VI offers 14-bit recording.

A stacked imaging sensor and powerful processing engine also allow for other features like Pre-Capture and Speed Boost. Pre-Capture gives users the ability to easily catch the decisive moment with timing settings from 0.03s – 1.0s before the shutter button is fully pressed. What's even more practical is that Pre-Capture can be used at any framerate.

Speed Boost behaves differently, giving users the ability to essentially temporarily boost the continuous shooting speed to accommodate a sudden change in subject matter. Perhaps you're on safari, photographing a zebra when a bee-eater suddenly flies into view. You'll likely not need 30 fps for a stationary zebra, but you may for birds in flight. Note that the camera doesn't feature a dedicated front button like the A1 II and the A9 III cameras.

What's all that speed without an EVF to support it, and does this EVF perform. The 9.44 million dot Quad XGA electronic viewfinder seems similar to that found in the a7RV at surface level. It's the same resolution, offers 120 fps refresh speeds, and an approximate magnification of 0.90x. These features made the a7RV ahead of its time, so it's nice to see this EVF back, but that's not to say Sony didn't make some minor tweaks. In practice, the EVF found in the a7RVI is much brighter. In fact, Sony states that the EVF is 3x brighter than the one found in the V.

To accommodate the greater power draw of the sensor and processor, Sony has implemented a new battery system. This is the first for their system since 2017. Where the a7 R V saw an average battery life of 400 shots, the VI sees a 17% increase in capacity, meaning it can achieve 600 to 710 shots when using the EVF or rear LCD, respectively. That also leads to a new charger, new DC coupler, and a new vertical grip as well.

The new BC-SAD1 charger can deliver an 80% charge in just under an hour for a single battery, and 100% power at approximately 85 minutes. Additionally, the camera and charger offer a new battery check that offers insight into the health of a battery and any issues that may arise. When using the vertical grip, you can check the condition of both batteries individually.

With that power comes room for even more features, with one standing out for low light photographers. That being illuminated buttons. Essential controls on the rear and top of the camera can be illuminated when the new dedicated illumination trigger button, found between the video record button and mode dial, is pressed.

The Mode dial has seen a slight redesign, with the traditional memory recall selection, or "MR3" custom mode selector, being replaced with a single * icon. This allows fast, independent selection between up to 10 MRs unique to each shooting mode. That means you can program a total of 30 memory recalls between the still, video, and S&Q modes. Additionally, the Auto mode index has been raised allowing users to find and identify it by feel.

Much has remained the same with Sony a7RVI, such as the 4-axis multi-angle rear LCD and the overall style of the camera, but as you can tell, there's plenty to appreciate in this sixth iteration of the R series. With the speeds required for sports and wildlife, it's no wonder Sony paired this release with the FE 100-400mm f/4.5 G master lens.

Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS Lens https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1969774-REG/sony_fe_100_400mm_f_4_5_gm.html

Product Highlights

Full-Frame | Constant f/4.5 Max Aperture

Portable, Reliable Super-Telephoto Zoom

Four XD Linear AF Motors, Floating Focus

Internal Zoom and Internal Focus Design

OSS with Panning & Moving Subject Modes

Super ED, ED XA, and XA Glass Elements

Nano AR Coating II and Fluorine Coating

Aperture De-Click and Lock Switches

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Long time Sony users will have likely encountered the legendary FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM at some point in their journey. It is after all, the lens that many sports and wildlife shooters first got their hands on when they adopted the Sony Alpha system. To this day, its stellar optics and borderline ridiculous minimum focusing distance have made it the long lens of choice for many enthusiasts and professionals alike. The lens was truly ahead of its time, and for that reason, it has remained a staple of Sony's lens lineup for nearly a decade. That is, until a worthy successor comes to the table.

The term successor is used loosely, as this lens does more than offer some updated features. The original 100-400 was compact, and very similar in form factor to similar lenses in that focal range and lenses like the FE 70-200mm f/.2.8. This update throws away preconceived notions of what a 100-400mm lens should be and opts to be unique in every way it counts for long lens users.

The most advantageous upgrade aside from the physical difference is the constant f/4.5 aperture. This means we get the same light gathering capabilities at 100mm and 400mm, and the same background rendering as well! This is especially practical for sports users and the wildlife contingent out there who rely on low-light performance to get the shots they need.

New to the zoom range is an internal zoom mechanism, providing greater weather sealing and overall durability. Not that the original 100-400mm couldn't handle a little rain, but the ability to shoot in adverse weather conditions without worrying about cleaning the extended barrel allows photographers to focus on the task at hand.

Yet another update to note is that the controls have been moved further down the barrel. Being able to quickly toggle switches with your thumb in the field is essential, so why move them back? It's easy to toggle switches closer to where your hand rests on the lens, but it's also easy to accidentally toggle switches when you don't intend to do so.

This migration keeps our controls reasonably close to thumbs reach while keeping them out of harm's way, so to speak Additionally, this new control position helps the gimbal head owners of the sports and wildlife contingent. Gimbal heads sit to one side of the lens, mounted via the lenses tripod foot. When mounted, the gimbal can often block access to our controls, depending on how we mount it of course. By moving them back, we retain access no matter what tripod head we use

Even portrait and landscape photographers will find something to love about this lens despite its relatively large footprint. We've already addressed the matter of size above, but a multi-talented user will certainly find this a more versatile option, and what is it we desire more in camera today than versatility.

The Sony A7R VI camera and the accompanying FE 100-400mm f/4.5 G master lens would have once served individual needs, but Sony has defied expectations and brought speed and resolution together to create a versatile lineup of gear that can handle anything users throw at it.

YouTube First Look Video on Sony A7RVI Camera

https://youtu.be/R6dwjnfdZi8

First look YouTube on

https://youtu.be/hBnQHXfYkpY

Join Sony Live Panel Discussion at B&H

https://youtube.com/live/YFHv-m_KEwk

Learn all about the Sony a7R VI Mirrorless Camera and FE 100-400mm lens at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/speed-meets-resolution-in-the-a7r-vi-and-fe-100-400mm-f45-g-master

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

SOURCE B&H Photo