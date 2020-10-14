Nikon Releases Z 6 II and Z 7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras; More Info at B&H

The Z 6 II remains the ideal all-arounder while the Z 7 II is a more specialized, high-resolution option for those seeking the utmost detail. The Z 6 II features a full-frame 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor, which sits right within the sweet spot range of high speed, high resolution, and high sensitivity for versatile performance. It offers UHD 4K video recording with full pixel readout, 3.3x better buffer performance along with 14 fps continuous shooting, and sensitivity from ISO 100 to 51200.

Nikon Z 6 II Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1597167-REG/nikon_z_6_ii_mirrorless.html

The Nikon Z7 II, on the other hand, touts a full-frame 45.7MP BSI CMOS sensor with no optical low-pass filter, making it the more suitable choice for detail-critical applications. Improved processing performance gives this camera 2.2x better buffer performance and an improved 10 fps continuous shooting rate, along with UHD 4K 60p video recording and sensitivity from ISO 64 to 25600.

Nikon Z 7 II Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1597168-REG/nikon_z_7_ii_mirrorless.html

Beyond their differences, the two cameras do share a wealth of features, including dual EXPEED 6 image processors, which improve buffer performance, reduce viewfinder blackout times, and afford quicker overall performance. Both cameras also now sport dual memory card slots—one CFexpress Type B/XQD slot and one SDXC UHS-II slot—for flexible file storage, and they support full-time power from a USB Type-C-connected external battery. Wide-Area AF mode has been added, too, to benefit the 493-point and 273-point AF systems of the Z 7 II and Z 6 II, respectively. The two cameras also incorporate 5-axis in-body image stabilization and have a series of built-in creative functions, including Focus Shift Mode, Time-Lapse, and Multiple Exposure Settings. And, for video, 10-bit recording is available when using an external recorder, along with N-Log gamma and HLG (HDR) formats; a future optional firmware update will bring raw 12-bit recording capabilities, too.

Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II mirrorless Cameras – First Look

https://youtu.be/UE5aqJ-eVfk

Learn More about Nikon Z7 II and Z6 II mirrorless Cameras at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/introducing-second-gen-nikon-z-6-ii-and-z-7-ii-mirrorless-cameras

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here . In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts .

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore , located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

www.bhphotovideo.com

