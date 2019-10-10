Nikon Reveals Mirrorless System with DX-Format Z 50 Camera; More Info at B&H

Designed for the everyday creator, the Z 50 is a small, simple, and high-caliber camera option for users looking to upgrade their imaging. The Z 50 packs a 20.9MP DX CMOS sensor and the EXPEED 6 engine to deliver sharp, vivid images and UHD 4K video in a range of conditions, even low light. Fast autofocus, including Eye AF, are included here and the camera offers 20 Creative Picture Controls and 10 Special Effects for quickly getting your images and video ready to publish. Users can also capture UHD 4K, time-lapse, and 1080p 120 fps slow motion video and then immediately clip and trim it on the camera.

Nikon boasts excellent build quality with the Z 50. It is weather sealed and offers users a sharp rear touchscreen and electronic viewfinder for composing images. The rear screen can be flipped 180 degrees downward to activate a Self Portrait Mode that is great for snapshots and handheld vlogging. Shooters can also activate a Silent Photography Mode for absolutely noise-free captures. For sharing images, the Z 50 is equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Using the Nikon SnapBridge app for iOS and Android users can transfer photos and videos, as well as use the phone as a remote monitor and control for the camera.

For lenses, the Z 50 uses the Z mount, meaning it will work with all existing Z series lenses, including those designed for full-frame. Nikon is releasing a pair of DX-format lenses that pair perfectly with the Z 50. This includes a 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 that provides a versatile 24-75mm equivalent field of view and a telephoto 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 that offers a 75-375mm equivalent focal length. These are meant to be lightweight, effective choices to start your mirrorless kit. The Z 50 mirrorless camera will be made available as body only, as a kit with the 16-50mm lens, or a kit with both the 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses.

The NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct Lens. This has been a long time coming and offers incredible image quality along with an ultra-fast aperture that should allow for incredible control over depth of field. It offers excellent build quality, as well, and has a smooth manual focus operation. Another addition to the Z Series is the also long-awaited MB-N10 Multi-Power Battery Pack for the Z 6 and Z 7. This will hold two EN-EL15b Batteries for dramatically extending the camera's run time.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct Lens https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1511298-REG/nikon_20086_nikkor_z_58mm_f_0_95.html

Key Features

Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

Maximum Aperture: f/0.95

Large-Diameter Ground Aspherical Element

ARNEO, Nano Crystal , and Fluorine Coats

Nikon Z 50 Mirrorless Cameras | First Look https://youtu.be/YU8PeCrRqpg

Learn More on Nikon Z 50 Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/nikon-launches-dx-format-z-50-mirrorless-camera-and-lenses

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

www.bhphotovideo.com

