Nikon Tackles Wide-Angle with Z 24mm f/1.8 Lens; More Info at B&H

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1504350-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_24mm_f_1_8.html

Key Features

Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

Aperture Range: f/1.8 to f/16

Nano Crystal & Super Integrated Coatings

& Super Integrated Coatings Stepping Motor AF System

In terms of specifications, this Nikon NIKKOR Z 24mm wide-angle lens boasts a relatively fast f/1.8 aperture, which also helps keep the lens size to a minimum and achieves a good balance with the lightweight Z Series mirrorless cameras. It also has a very similar feature set to the existing line, offering Nano Crystal and Super Integrated Coatings, a near-silent Stepping Motor AF System that works well for stills and video, and a programmable Control Ring for tactile operation of select settings. Additionally, it has a weather-sealed construction and accepts 72mm filters.

First Look: Nikon Z 24mm f/1.8 S Lens Video https://youtu.be/g1EhIqOO3wY

