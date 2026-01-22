NIL Club and Impact.com Partner to Scale Measurable Brand Growth Through College Athlete Partnerships

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athlete endorsements are increasingly driving purchase decisions, and brands are under pressure to prove every dollar they spend. NIL Club , a leading platform connecting brands with college student-athletes, today announced a strategic integration with Impact.com, one of the world's largest partnership management platforms, giving marketers access to 650,000+ student-athletes.

The NIL Club-Impact.com integration lets brands run athlete-driven, performance-based campaigns using the tracking, attribution, and reporting systems they already rely on. Instead of treating NIL as a one-off experiment, marketers can manage student-athlete programs alongside their other performance channels.

"College athletes are no longer a niche marketing experiment," said Mick Assaf, co-founder of YOKE, the company behind NIL Club. "They're becoming a mainstream performance channel, and brands need the same tracking and accountability they already demand everywhere else. With Impact.com, NIL Club gives enterprise marketers the ability to manage thousands of athletes at once, measure real outcomes, and tie athlete-driven influence directly to revenue."

As more brands seek new ways to reach Gen Z , college student-athletes have become one of the most effective sources of authentic influence. They bring credibility in their campus and hometown communities, highly engaged social followings, and recommendations that feel more personal and trusted than traditional influencer content.

In addition to Impact.com, NIL Club has completed integrations with CJ Affiliate and ShareASale, giving brands flexibility in how they activate athlete marketing. Brands can use the affiliate platforms they already have in place, tap into NIL Club's nationwide athlete network without custom tech builds, and keep performance, tracking, and payouts within their existing partnership ecosystem.

NIL Club's performance-based model ensures brands pay only for results. Whether the goal is app downloads, sign-ups, purchases, or in-store visits, marketers can run cost-per-action (CPA) campaigns with transparent attribution and visibility into return on investment. Student-athletes browse and accept brand opportunities through the NIL Club app, create authentic content, and earn commissions on each conversion they drive.

All campaigns on NIL Club are reviewed for compliance with NCAA guidelines and applicable state NIL regulations. This compliance-first approach helps protect both brands and athletes, ensuring programs can move forward with confidence and long-term sustainability.

