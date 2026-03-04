NIL Club Powers 20,000+ Groups and Teams as Student-Athletes Earn Directly Alongside New School Revenue-Sharing Payments

ATLANTA, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIL Club has now surpassed 20,000 active groups and teams across more than 2,000 schools and 650,000 student-athletes. This milestone arrives at a defining moment in college sports, as schools have just begun making direct revenue-sharing payments to athletes under the House v. NCAA settlement.

This equal-share milestone is made possible by NIL Club's simple and transparent model. Fans join college NIL clubs with a monthly membership and receive exclusive content and updates directly from the athletes. Revenue from fan subscriptions on each team page is split equally among every athlete on that roster.

This approach is working at every level from Power conference programs to non-revenue sports at smaller schools and sits perfectly alongside the new capped payments schools are now making to athletes.

As oversight grows and brands demand measurable results, NIL Club has expanded across multiple fronts. The company improved its agent-free model, integrated with Impact.com for performance tracking, powered a Subway campaign that received over one million impressions from 174 athletes, and announced offers and deals from many different brands including: Amazon, SoFi, Coinbase, Uber Eats and Instacart.

"Schools are now paying athletes directly for the first time, but that doesn't replace the personal connection fans want with their favorite players," said Mick Assaf, Co-Founder and CEO of NIL Club. "Our 20,000 clubs let every athlete on the roster earn together, build together, and win together."

As the largest agent-free platform in college athletics, NIL Club gives athletes complete control over their earnings and personal brands while remaining fully compliant.

About NIL Club

NIL Club is the #1 agent-free platform where student-athletes earn directly from fans and brands through exclusive content and team clubs. With 650,000+ athletes and 2,000+ schools, it has helped deliver tens of millions in earnings while keeping athletes in complete control.

Fans can join their favorite athletes' clubs at https://nilclub.com/colleges

Download the NIL Club App

Follow NIL Club

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact:

SOURCE NIL Club