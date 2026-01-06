NIL Club App Delivers 1M+ Impressions for Subway, Exceeding Goals by 206% Through 174 Athlete Creators

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIL Club announced the results of a nationwide Brand Deal campaign with Subway, showing how large-scale, athlete-led content can outperform traditional influencer strategies when authenticity and scale are combined.

The campaign featured 174 college student-athletes across multiple sports and programs, who collectively created 183 original posts on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and Instagram Stories. The campaign was initially projected to generate 350,000 impressions. By the conclusion of the activation, it delivered 1,071,174 total impressions, exceeding expectations by 206 percent.

Engagement exceeded benchmarks across every major metric. Viewers interacted with the content through likes, comments, shares, and saves, with shares surpassing projected targets by more than four times. Short-form video drove the majority of reach, led by Instagram Reels with 720,399 impressions (67%), followed by TikTok and Instagram Stories.

Instead of relying on a single high-profile athlete or scripted creative, the Subway Brand Deal was intentionally built around scale and authenticity. Student-athletes were encouraged to create content in their own voice, sharing real moments from their daily routines. The posts blended naturally into social feeds and resonated strongly with Gen Z audiences who value relatability, trust, and realism over polished advertising.

"This campaign showed what happens when student-athletes are given the freedom to create content that reflects their real lives," said Mick Assaf, co-founder of YOKE. "Instead of scripted promotions, we saw genuine moments shared at scale. These outcomes highlight why brands are increasingly turning to college athletes to reach Gen Z effectively."

The Subway campaign ran through NIL Club's Brand Deals feature, launched in August 2025, which allows athletes to discover and opt into brand partnerships directly through the NIL Club app. The feature expands access to NIL opportunities for athletes while enabling brands to work with large groups of creators at once, without sacrificing creative freedom or authenticity.

All partnerships on NIL Club are reviewed through a compliance-first process to ensure alignment with NCAA guidelines and applicable state laws. This structure allows athletes to participate confidently while providing brands with regulatory clarity.

The results of the Subway Brand Deal underscore NIL Club's ability to deliver performance-driven marketing at scale. By leveraging a network of more than 650,000 student-athletes, representing a combined 1.5 billion social followers, brands gain access to diverse, highly engaged audiences in an organic and measurable way.

As NIL Club continues to expand compliant, performance-based opportunities for athletes and brands, the platform remains focused on building sustainable infrastructure that supports the long-term growth of the NIL ecosystem.

