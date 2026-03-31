NIL Club Introduces Athlete Merch, Giving Student-Athletes a New Way to Earn

Powered by YOKE, the new Athlete Merch platform helps student-athletes create and sell merchandise with built-in design, production, and fulfillment support.

ATLANTA, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIL Club , a leading platform helping college athletes monetize their name, image, and likeness, today announced the launch of Athlete Merch, a new e-commerce platform for student-athletes. Storefronts are available on AthleteMerch.com , with early access exclusively for NIL Club app members.

Athlete Merch expands the ways student-athletes can earn by giving them a direct path to sell personalized products tied to their identity, audience, and personal brand. Available exclusively to NIL Club app users at launch, the platform gives athletes a faster path to market by building on the audience, visibility, and monetization tools already available within the NIL Club ecosystem. Athletes can launch polished storefronts and begin selling within an established platform designed for athlete monetization, with public access planned for later this year.

NIL Club's parent company, YOKE, handles design, production, shipping, and payouts, giving athletes a way to earn from their merchandise without managing inventory, vendors, or fulfillment.

Athlete Merch is designed to help athletes launch polished e-commerce storefronts with standout products that reflect their personal brand. By removing the logistics and upfront costs, NIL Club allows athletes to stay focused on academics and competition while still building income through NIL. The launch also gives athletes a way to earn year-round, not just during the season.

The new platform adds another revenue stream to NIL Club's growing ecosystem, expanding athletes' ability to earn through fan subscriptions, Brand Deals , and now merch sales. In the first 90 days after Brand Deals launched, more than 50,000 athletes completed at least one brand deal , highlighting how quickly athletes are adopting performance-driven opportunities on the platform.

"Merchandise represents personal expression and identity," said Mick Assaf, CEO & Co-Founder of NIL Club. "Through Athlete Merch, our student-athletes now have an additional way to generate meaningful income while building a deeper connection with their fan base."

The NIL merchandise market is projected to reach approximately $2.5 billion in total revenue in 2026. As part of the broader NIL Club platform, Athlete Merch gives athletes another scalable way to earn while strengthening NIL Club's multi-channel approach to athlete monetization.

For more information, visit nilclub.com/app or browse athlete storefronts at AthleteMerch.com .

About NIL Club

NIL Club is a digital platform that helps college athletes earn money and build their personal brands by connecting with fans and companies. Through fan subscriptions, brand partnerships, and Athlete Merch, NIL Club gives student-athletes multiple ways to monetize their name, image, and likeness. NIL Club serves more than 650,000 registered student-athletes across over 1,500 colleges and universities in all 50 states.

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