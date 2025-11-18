NIL Club Named Most Trusted Platform Among College Athletes in National App Trust Index by SurveyNow

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SurveyNow has released its 2025 National Athlete App Trust Index , naming NIL Club as the most trusted platform among NCAA athletes nationwide. The index ranks the apps college athletes rely on most and explains why they trust them.

The survey focused on apps athletes use consistently, at least once per week. Each athlete surveyed answered the same question: "How much do you trust this app to deliver on its promise?" Trust was measured using three key components: data privacy, trust reliability, and compliance trust to determine whether the athlete trusts the app's performance, honesty, and reliability.

SurveyNow connected with 2,497 NCAA athletes from college campuses across the United States. The group represented a balanced mix of divisions, sports, and majors, with nearly equal representation of men, women, and non-binary athletes. Their responses offer one of the most detailed portraits to date of how college athletes interact with technology.

Since launching its Brand Deals feature earlier this year, the NIL Club app has seen a sharp rise in athlete engagement and sponsorship activity. Thousands of college athletes have entered partnerships with well-known brands such as Amazon, Coinbase, and SoFi, which is an important advance toward giving student-athletes broader access to paid collaborations and transparent earning opportunities.

"Our goal was to better understand how athletes decide which platforms truly earn their trust," stated data analyst Wendy Hemingway. "It's not just about popularity. It's about being consistent, private, and trustworthy. Athletes want apps that respect their privacy, perform reliably, and live up to their promises."

Among those surveyed, nearly half selected NIL Club as their most trusted platform. These results indicate a significant trend in how athletes contemplate their personal brand and earning opportunities. The other apps that ranked highly include wellness and performance apps such as MyFitnessPal, Calm, and Headspace, demonstrating that athletes believe that physical and mental health are essential to achieving their goals.

"Trust has become the determining factor for athletes regarding the tools they utilize," stated the SurveyNow spokesperson. "Athletes expect apps to protect their information, perform consistently, and abide by the rules that govern their sport. When these expectations are satisfied, athletes show loyalty."

The data provides a valuable opportunity for brands and app developers to connect with a hard-to-reach audience: Gen Z athletes and sports enthusiasts.

About SurveyNow

SurveyNow is a U.S.-based platform that helps organizations collect and analyze feedback quickly and clearly. Members complete paid surveys while businesses create, deploy, and interpret research through powerful, easy-to-use tools.

About NIL Club

NIL Club , created by Atlanta-based YOKE, connects high school and college athletes with their biggest supporters through fan subscriptions and brand partnerships. Built to empower every student to maximize their name, image, and likeness, the platform gives athletes a space to share exclusive updates, interact with their communities, and work with companies on campaigns that fit their personal brand.

