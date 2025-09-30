NIL Club App Reaches 50,000 Athlete Partnerships Three Months After Launching Brand Deals Feature

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIL Club by YOKE , a platform connecting student-athletes with brands, announced today that more than 50,000 athletes have completed at least one NIL partnership through its app within three months of launching its Brand Deals feature . The achievement highlights both the strong engagement on the platform and the continued growth of the $2.75 billion NIL marketplace. NIL Club now brings together over 650,000 athletes from 20,000 teams and represents a combined social footprint of 1.5 billion followers.

Engagement on the platform has consistently outpaced traditional influencer benchmarks, with student-athletes averaging engagement rates that are significantly higher than those of other types of influencers. This higher level of interaction is generating measurable returns for brands while providing athletes with new opportunities to monetize their presence.

"It has been encouraging to see the level of enthusiasm from athletes as they connect with brands such as SoFi, Revolut and Amazon," said Mick Assaf, co-founder of YOKE. "We are also looking forward to welcoming LoveShackFancy, Acorns, Gatorade, Ulta Beauty, and many other partners to the platform."

The NIL marketplace has grown rapidly, with brands actively shifting their focus from impressions to conversions and sales. NIL Club campaigns have already tracked over 100,000 verified conversions, highlighting the potential for scalable, performance-based partnerships. By offering transparent reporting and compliance with NCAA rules and state laws , the platform provides a trusted environment for both athletes and companies.

Every brand deal is reviewed with input from YOKE and school partners to ensure athletes maintain their eligibility. This compliance-first approach not only protects student-athletes but also gives brands confidence that their campaigns are executed responsibly.

About NIL Club

NIL Club, created by Atlanta-based YOKE, connects high school and college athletes with their supporters through fan subscriptions and brand partnerships. The platform is designed to empower every student-athlete to maximize their name, image, and likeness by providing a space to share exclusive updates, interact with their communities, and collaborate with companies on campaigns that align with their personal brand. NIL Club ensures that all opportunities comply with NCAA and state regulations, protecting athlete eligibility while giving brands direct access to highly engaged sports audiences.

