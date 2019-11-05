Nimble AMS Now Supports International Operations with New Multi-currency Capabilities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of business management, commerce and payment solutions for member-based organizations, announced today that Nimble AMS, its association management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) platform, now supports selling products and services internationally.

These new capabilities allow organizations to provide proper currency options and tax charges based on the country and jurisdiction in which the items are purchased. This complex process can now be managed from a single system, creating new opportunities and greater efficiency for mid-to-large sized associations.

"I'm excited that Nimble AMS is helping international organizations better achieve their mission and vision," said Dawn VanDamme, SVP and Nimble AMS General Manager at Community Brands. "The combination of the Salesforce platform with Nimble AMS can now provide growing associations with the ability to expand into new markets that were not previously possible."

The Nimble AMS international functionality represents ongoing and significant investment targeted at helping fast growing associations. The ability to support these and other complex processes helps Nimble AMS customers operate at the same level as large for-profit organizations without extensive IT resources and custom coding.

Built on the Salesforce platform, Nimble AMS can be configured via point-and-click processes and can take advantage of over 4,000 applications in the Salesforce AppExchange. These capabilities can compliment the standard Nimble AMS capability set as well as other Community Brands products from its association software suite.

Nimble AMS is part of the Community Brands association software suite, an end-to-end solution that helps member-based organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency and digitally engage members. Association leaders and staff can experience the latest capabilities of Nimble AMS and the Community Brands association software suite November 10 through 13 during Xperience 2019 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. Hosted by Community Brands, the event is the leading technology conference for associations, nonprofits and K-12 schools.

Media members who are interested in attending and covering the conference should contact press@communitybrands.com for more information.

Learn more about Community Brands and its association, nonprofit, K-12 schools, event tech and faith-based solutions.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 120,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Community Brands

Brad Bennett

press@communitybrands.com

+1 817.517.9965



SOURCE Community Brands

Related Links

https://www.communitybrands.com

