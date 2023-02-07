Nine Credit Unions Partner with myCUmortgage in 2022 to Offer Mortgages to Their Members

New partner credit unions to benefit from myCUmortgage's comprehensive mortgage and servicing solutions to help more members with homeownership

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Further upholding its mission to empower credit unions to become great mortgage lenders, myCUmortgage is thrilled to announce nine new partnerships with credit unions from across the United States in 2022. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

The nine credit unions partnering with myCUmortgage last year include:

Baylands Family Credit Union – West Point, Va.

Baxter Credit Union – Vernon Hills, Ill.

ElecTel Cooperative Federal Credit Union – Raleigh, N.C.

Erie Community Federal Credit Union – Sandusky, Ohio

Greater Wayne Community Federal Credit Union – Rittman, Ohio

Liberty County Teachers Federal Credit Union – Liberty, Texas

Lithium Federal Credit Union – Bessemer City, N.C.

MTC Federal Credit Union – Greenville, S.C.

Union Pacific Streamliner Federal Credit Union – Omaha, Neb.

These new partnerships represent 373,604 credit union members and $5.97 billion in assets.

"No matter the market conditions or circumstances, members will always need home loans and loan servicing, and the best place for a member to attain a mortgage continues to be through their trusted credit union," said Tonya Coon, myCUmortgage President. "We are proud and excited to partner with these nine credit unions and assist them as they help more of their members with homeownership throughout the entire mortgage lifecycle and back to their credit union for their next home loan."

With 22 years of mortgage industry experience in the credit union space, myCUmortgage offers its nearly 200 partners expert guidance while delivering peace of mind. Working with these nine new partners, myCUmortgage is delivering comprehensive products and services, including conventional and government lending, loan origination services and member loan servicing.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

