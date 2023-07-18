Nine Goulston & Storrs Directors Named to 2023 Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation List

BOSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors Maura Brancaccio, Ashley Brown, Frank Ditta, Mariana Korsunsky, David Lewis, David Linhart, Casey Milianta, Julia Rosequist, and Allison Sherrier have been named to the inaugural 2023 Lawdragon 500 X: The Next Generation Lawdragon list. According to Lawdragon, "The achievements and pace at which these lawyers have vaulted to the forefront of the legal profession is remarkable."

Maura Brancaccio is a director in the firm's Real Estate Group in New York, where she represents landlords, tenants, sponsors, principals, and developers in commercial leasing and transactional matters. She has significant experience in leasing, ground leasing, acquisitions and dispositions, and development. Brancaccio serves on the firm's Alumni Committee. She received her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and her B.A. from Princeton University.

Ashley Brown is a director in the firm's Real Estate Group in Boston, where she focuses her practice on commercial real estate transactions involving complex acquisitions, dispositions, financing, and joint ventures for office, industrial, life sciences, mixed-use, and multifamily residential properties across the country. Her clients include owners, developers, investors, and REITS. Brown is a member of the firm's Paralegal Evaluation Committee and a Paralegal Work Allocator, in addition to serving as co-chair of the firm's Parenting Affinity Group. She received her J.D., with honors, from the University of Connecticut School of Law and B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Frank Ditta is a director in the firm's Real Estate Group in New York, where he handles complex transactions up and down the capital stack and across asset classes. He represents institutions, REITS, investment funds, family offices, and operators on projects around the country including commercial real estate financings, portfolio transactions, C-PACE financings, 1031 exchanges, and distressed situations. He received his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, and his B.A., summa cum laude, from the State University of New York at Albany.

Mariana Korsunsky is director in the firm's Litigation Group in Boston, where she represents clients in a wide range of complex commercial, leasing, land use, real estate, shareholder, employment, and professional liability disputes. She counsels landlords and tenants, real estate developers, commercial and nonprofit entities, and medical and educational institutions, in addition to defending lawyers and law firms in professional liability and malpractice cases. Korsunsky serves on the firm's Summer Committee. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Boston University.

Dave Lewis is a director in the firm's Real Estate Group in Washington, D.C., where he focuses his practice on commercial real estate developments and transactions in Washington, D.C., the Mid-Atlantic region, and other major urban markets nationwide. He represents large institutional clients, including national REITs and District and regional developers, who develop, own, and operate mixed-use, multifamily, retail, office, hospitality, renewable energy, and professional sports projects. Lewis received his J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center, his master's degree in urban planning from Harvard University, and his B.S. from Duke University.

David Linhart is a director in the firm's Real Estate Group in Boston, where he focuses on land use and zoning for developer and institutional clients. His work involves site control matters, permitting strategies, confidentiality agreements, and coordination with project consultants, governmental authorities, lenders and investors, and utility companies. Linhart is a member of the firm's Training Committee and Inclusion Advisory Committee and is involved with the firm's Building Equity™ initiative for diverse real estate professionals. He is a Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2023 Fellow and serves on both the Board of Opportunity Communities and the Policy Leadership Council for Citizens' Housing And Planning Association. He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and his M. Eng. and B.S. from Cornell University.

Casey Milianta is a director in the firm's Real Estate Group in New York, where she represents purchasers and sellers on a variety of commercial real estate transactions including acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, and financing. She also represents lenders and borrowers in commercial real estate mortgage and mezzanine financing transactions. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Miami.

Julia Rosequist is a director in the firm's Real Estate Group in Boston, where she focuses her practice on commercial real estate leasing, complex acquisitions and dispositions, and financing. She advises large office landlords and tenants, property owners, buyers, sellers, developers, and medical and educational institutions regarding properties primarily in the office, life sciences, mixed-use, retail, and multifamily residential sectors. She serves on the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee, where she co-chairs the Women Lawyers Group. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Boston College Law School, her master's degree in urban and environmental policy and planning from Tufts University, and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Richmond.

Allison Sherrier is a corporate director in the firm's New York office, where she represents middle market, private companies in M&A and corporate reorganization transactions. She has extensive experience counseling buyers and sellers in both domestic and cross-border M&A transactions across many industries including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and retail. Sherrier serves on the ABA's Business Section, Mergers and Acquisitions Committee, Market Trends Subcommittee, and Private Target Study Working Group, which publishes the ABA Deal Points Studies. She is a member of the firm's Hiring Committee, Inclusion Advisory Committee, and Summer Committee. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from American University Washington College of Law and her B.A. from the University of Virginia.

