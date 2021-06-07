Nine Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Named Among Nation's Top Plaintiff Lawyers

HOUSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide has recognized nine Lanier Law Firm attorneys on the prestigious list for 2021.

Lawdragon selects honorees through nominations, research and review by a distinguished board of other top attorneys from across the nation. The 500 lawyers selected "fight the good fight for consumers" and "stand up against the worst, seeking justice and providing hope" according to the publication.

"This recognition represents a significant percentage of our attorneys and confirms the collective strength of our work on behalf of consumers," says the firm's founder Mark Lanier. "Whether representing an individual, or thousands of plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation, our team is going to be aggressive and committed to see that justice is delivered."

In recent years, the firm has earned groundbreaking settlements and verdicts in cases involving exposure to asbestos and other toxic materials, workplace injuries, dangerous drugs, and faulty medical devices. The firm is currently representing the state of Texas and other state attorneys general in antirust litigation claims against Google.

The following Lanier Law Firm attorneys were selected to this year's Lawdragon list.

The complete list of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers and additional information is available here.

About the Lanier Law Firm

For more than 30 years, the men and women at The Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com

Contact:

J.D. Cargill

713-659-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lanier Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.lanierlawfirm.com

