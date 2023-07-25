Nine-Time Top Ten Billboard Charting Artist Kwanza Jones Unites Music & Empowerment With Her Four Latest Releases

News provided by

SUPERCHARGED

25 Jul, 2023, 06:03 ET

SUPERCHARGED CEO, Kwanza Jones drops four new tracks, a collection of remixes titled "Queen Moves Only (The Remixes)"

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine-time and top ten Billboard charting dance music artist Kwanza Jones unveils four new singles which are a collection of remixes titled, " Queen Moves Only (The Remixes) ." These singles are a remix of her original track, " Queen Moves Only ."

Listen to " Queen Moves Only (The Remixes)

Continue Reading
Kwanza Jones music release: "Queen Moves Only (The Remixes)"
Kwanza Jones music release: "Queen Moves Only (The Remixes)"

Jones, an artist known for her SUPERCHARGED energy, inspiring messages, philanthropic activities, and social impact, has once again captivated audiences with her unparalleled talent and artistic vision. With her latest releases, Jones takes listeners on a sonic voyage, fusing pulsating rhythms with thought-provoking lyrics.

The songs are carefully crafted to motivate listeners to make powerful moves that will impact their lives and community positively.

"Making Queen Moves Only is about being the boss of the things that matter to you. It's about taking action with inspiration, purpose, intention, and strategy," said Jones.

The four new tracks showcase Jones' signature musical style, seamlessly blending elements of pop, dance, and soul into a harmonious fusion. They are a testament to her commitment to pushing creativity and redefining the boundaries of contemporary music.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones ' song "Think Again" earned her first appearance on the Billboard charts. She debuted at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Play Charts.

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company.  Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative, she has committed over $150 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram  | Twitter | Facebook  | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community.

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED

Also from this source

SUPERCHARGED® CEO & Billboard Charting Artist, Kwanza Jones, Released Two New Summer Anthems, Empowering Fans To "Live Their Best Life"

SUPERCHARGED History Is Made As Two New Dormitories Are Named After Black & Latino Donors For The First Time in Princeton University's 275-Year History.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.