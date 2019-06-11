Ninebot KickScooter MAX, Powered by Segway, Has Raised More Than USD 1.6 Million on Indiegogo Since its Launch

Being at the center of the booming e-scooters market, Segway-Ninebot listened, gathered and incorporated user experience and customer feedback. Segway-Ninebot found the most asked for features: a longer range, bigger tires, weather resistance, and a good price point and developed the Ninebot KickScooter MAX, delivering these requested features and other improvements over the previous models. Segway-Ninebot designed the new KickScooter with reliability and durability in mind. The MAX comes with larger tires and improved water resistance. These improvements will provide users with a more dependable, comfortable riding experience, and lengthen the lifespan of the vehicle.

With the longest range on the market of up to 40 miles (65 km), the MAX can make the ride from the San Francisco Bay Area to Palo Alto in a single charge. The MAX also has four riding modes to adapt to any situation and a top speed of up to 18.6mph (30 km/h). The MAX is easily portable and always ready to go with its built-in charger and one-step folding system. The durability upgrades and improved weather resistance make the MAX the perfect choice for short distance travel or daily commute.

Segway-Ninebot will also be providing an Indiegogo special edition Ninebot KickScooter MAX for Indiegogo backers at a limited quantity during the campaign.

The Ninebot KickScooter MAX is available from just $599 on the early bird Indiegogo offer. Delivery is expected to dispatch August 2019.

Features:

Longest range on the market at 40 miles (65 km)

15% maximum climbing slope

10-inch front and rear shock-absorbing tubeless pneumatic tires

More powerful 350W rear drive

Built-in charger

Tougher and stronger

Smooth ride in various terrains

Waterproof rating of IPX5 for whole scooter and IPX7 on core parts

Safer with better control

Greater operating efficiency

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford, NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed their strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. Today, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With world- renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future.

