Nineteen Employees Honored By Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company For Long-Term Service

"Boston Mutual is proud to honor employees whose dedication and loyalty supports our efforts to deliver on our promises and commitment to our customers," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "As seen in the range of experience with these 19 employees, we're able to leverage our diverse talent pool and collaborate as we operate as 'One Company' to drive our success."

The select employees were honored with a reception at Boston Mutual's headquarters in Canton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, February 27, and Friday, May 11, 2018. Each recipient was presented with a special gift as a thank you for their service with the company.

The following Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company employees were acknowledged at the company's Service Recognition Celebrations in February and May:

40 years

Annmarie Ruddy , Insurance Operations

20 years

Nancy Brown , Insurance Operations

Christine Coughlin , Human Resources

Carol Duncanson , Insurance Operations

Karen Kilroy , IT

Christine Taylor , Insurance Operations

15 years

Sandy Salgado , Insurance Operations

Fred Graef , Workplace Solutions-Eastern

10 years

Darlene Hall , Insurance Operations

Marisol Gomez , Insurance Operations

Mary Tillson , Claim Services

5 years

Christine Bates , Insurance Operations

Nicole Mello , Insurance Operations

Julie Nagel , Insurance Operations

Nora Bailey, Insurance Operations



Lindsay Beauvais , Insurance Operations

Ty Conder , Workplace Solutions-New England

Heather Edson , Claim Services

Lauren Thompson Giudice , Legal

Boston Mutual hosts its Service Recognition Celebrations once every quarter to recognize its employees' quinquennial milestones. Employees are invited to the event after their first five years with the company in the quarter in which the anniversary of their start date falls.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national insurance carrier providing flexible insurance products for working Americans in the private and public sectors. Boston Mutual offers a range of insurance coverage options for both individuals and employers, with a product portfolio that includes life, critical illness, disability, and accident insurance coverage. Founded in 1891, the company, which is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, has enjoyed a long history of financial strength and stability. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

