NinjaTrader Announces Christopher Tripp as General Manager, International to Lead Platform's Global Growth

Tripp joins NinjaTrader as futures leader expands into Europe

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, a global leader in retail futures trading, today announced the appointment of Christopher Tripp as General Manager, International. Tripp's announcement marks a pivotal moment for NinjaTrader, which recently entered the European market. In his role, Tripp will spearhead initiatives to grow NinjaTrader's international presence and bring their advanced trading platform, competitive pricing, integrated trader development tools, and educational offerings to new markets.

"With Chris, we have the essential leadership in place to thoughtfully scale our platform and meet the growing demand of futures trading everywhere," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group. "His robust industry expertise showcases our commitment to delivering a strong, futures-native offering that aligns with the evolving global market structure and positions NinjaTrader alongside the world's leading global brokers."

Tripp joins NinjaTrader with 15 years of experience in the international and retail trading spaces. Most notably, he led integration efforts post-acquisition for tastytrade and IG Group, having previously served as the Head of International Expansion for tastytrade, and most recently as UK Commercial Director at IG Group.

"NinjaTrader is entering the European market at an integral moment when demand for transparent, exchange-traded futures has never been stronger," said Tripp. "NinjaTrader led the way because of their unwavering focus on providing technology and education that meets customers where they are. I'm excited to work with the talented team at NinjaTrader to spread that commitment across international markets as we continue expanding access across the EU and beyond."

Tripp will support NinjaTrader's growth efforts from the UK, expanding its global people presence while staying closely connected to international markets and the needs of traders worldwide. Currently, the NinjaTrader platform in Europe is available in the Netherlands and Germany and will be accessible more broadly within the EU and UK later this year.

For more information on NinjaTrader, visit the website.

About NinjaTrader Group

NinjaTrader Group is a global leader in retail futures and trading technology. Since 2003, NinjaTrader has been empowering a community of over 2 million traders with cutting-edge technology, ultra-low commissions, and world-class support. Our modern, cloud-based platform, available on desktop, web, and mobile, gives traders the freedom to seize market opportunities anytime, anywhere. NinjaTrader provides direct access to the futures markets, while NT Technologies delivers new tools, seamless NinjaTrader platform integration, and institutional-grade technology to support both individual prop traders and prop trading firms. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com.

Disclaimer: Futures trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Trading should be undertaken only with risk capital—funds that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle—and only by those who can afford such losses. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

SOURCE NinjaTrader