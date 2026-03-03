NinjaTrader Group Unveils NinjaTrader Connect, Redefining Brokerage Infrastructure for Futures and Prediction Markets Firms

The turnkey infrastructure enables fintechs, brokers, and trading firms to offer regulated derivatives markets under their own brand

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group , a global leader in retail futures trading, today announced the launch of NinjaTrader Connect , an end-to-end infrastructure platform that enables fintechs, brokerages, and trading platforms to offer regulated futures and prediction markets. NinjaTrader Connect provides broad market access along with integrated onboarding, funding, risk controls, and a complete retail trading experience through a single API.

As retail participation in these markets grows globally, brokerages are looking to expand their regulated derivatives offerings. NinjaTrader Connect represents the evolution of the FCM — transforming it from a clearing relationship into a scalable brokerage infrastructure partner. By unifying the core systems required to operate in listed derivatives markets, NinjaTrader Connect enables firms to build, launch, and scale with greater efficiency and institutional-grade support.

"We've spent more than 20 years building, operating, and scaling a retail futures brokerage in highly regulated markets," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group. "NinjaTrader Connect takes the infrastructure behind that success and makes it available to other brokerages. Instead of starting from scratch, partners can build on a foundation that has already been battle-tested at scale."

NinjaTrader Connect includes a fully customizable, white-labeled trading platform, instant funding options and access to leading exchanges. A complete back-office framework spanning clearing, surveillance, margining, and pre-trade checks enables firms to operate efficiently and confidently in regulated markets, whether they are established brokerages or new entrants.

"The role of the FCM is evolving," said Max Shanbrom, Executive Vice President & General Manager at NinjaTrader Connect. "Market access alone is no longer enough. Modern brokerages need infrastructure that supports onboarding, funding, risk management, and a seamless trading experience that meets end-clients wherever they are in their trading journey. NinjaTrader Connect is designed to be that partner, providing the foundation brokerages need to launch, differentiate, and scale in regulated futures and prediction markets."

For more information about NinjaTrader Connect, visit the website .

About NinjaTrader Group

NinjaTrader Group is a global leader in retail futures and trading technology. Since 2003, NinjaTrader has been empowering a community of over 2 million traders with cutting-edge technology, ultra-low commissions, and world-class support. Our modern, cloud-based platform, available on desktop, web, and mobile, gives traders the freedom to seize market opportunities anytime, anywhere. NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC provides direct access to the futures markets, while NT Technologies delivers new tools, seamless NinjaTrader platform integration, and institutional-grade technology to support both individual prop traders and prop trading firms. For institutions, NinjaTrader Connect delivers a comprehensive suite of B2B solutions, providing advanced technology and financial infrastructure for technology providers. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com .

NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC d/b/a NinjaTrader and Tradovate ("NTC") is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") as a futures commission merchant ("FCM") and is a National Futures Association ("NFA") Member (NFA ID: 0309379). View Disclosures .

NTC, as an FCM member of a third-party CFTC-registered derivatives clearing organization ("DCO"), may provide customers access to event contracts and clear such contracts for customer accounts. NinjaTrader is not affiliated with the DCO and does not provide or endorse investment advice or recommendations regarding event contracts.

Disclaimer: Futures trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Trading should be undertaken only with risk capital—funds that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle—and only by those who can afford such losses. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

