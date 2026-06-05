UFC® AND NINJATRADER ANNOUNCE EXPANSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP

NinjaTrader, a Payward company, brings the #1 rated futures platform to UFC's global audience of more than 700 million fans, joining as Presenting Partner of Dana White's Contender Series and Official Partner of UFC® Freedom 250 at the White House

LAS VEGAS and CHICAGO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, has named NinjaTrader, a Payward company and a global leader in retail futures and trading technology, the Official Futures Trading Partner of UFC. The agreement brings accessible futures trading to UFC's global audience of more than 700 million fans across 210 countries and territories.

NinjaTrader & UFC

UFC commands one of the most engaged fan bases in the world, an audience defined by its understanding of discipline, preparation, and performing when it counts. NinjaTrader has spent more than two decades building technology that rewards those same qualities in financial markets. The partnership pairs UFC's global platform with futures trading technology built for individuals who want to compete on the same terms as professionals.

"UFC fans understand discipline, preparation, and the pressure of performing in moments that matter, which makes NinjaTrader a perfect partner for UFC," said Nicholas Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, TKO. "NinjaTrader is using technology to make futures trading more accessible for individual traders, and together, we have an opportunity to provide NinjaTrader with high-impact ways to tell its story across some of UFC's biggest moments."

"Payward is building open, global rails for financial markets. The premise is simple. Anyone with an internet connection should have access to the same markets, on the same terms, as anyone else. No credentialing, no gatekeeping, no geography tax," said Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Payward. "UFC built the equivalent system in sport. A global stage, transparent rules, performance as the only currency. 700 million fans across 210 countries and territories follow it because the standard is consistent everywhere. That is the system we aspire to in finance, and the alignment is why this partnership exists."

Under the agreement, NinjaTrader becomes the inaugural Official Futures Trading Partner of UFC in the United States and Canada, with brand visibility extending across UFC's global platform through live events, broadcasts, and social content. The relationship is anchored by two significant commitments: Presenting Partner of Dana White's Contender Series and Official Partner of UFC® Freedom 250, the historic event taking place on the grounds of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, June 14.

As Official Partner of UFC® Freedom 250, NinjaTrader branding will appear in the world-famous Octagon®, across the main card broadcast, and as Presenting Partner of the official Watch Party at the Ellipse, reaching a potential 1 billion households in 210 countries and territories.

Dana White's Contender Series is where unknown fighters earn a UFC contract through pure performance — no shortcuts, no inherited advantage — and futures trading rewards the same discipline. For more than two decades NinjaTrader has worked to lower the barriers that kept those markets out of reach for individual traders, putting institutional-grade technology in the hands of people who want to own their outcomes. That connection will come to life through fan-first activations, including trading competitions, educational experiences, and opportunities to trade alongside professional traders. These experiences will be powered by the same proprietary infrastructure used by many of the world's leading prop firms, helping fans understand the pathway to access and trade firm-backed capital in live accounts.

As Presenting Partner of Dana White's Contender Series, NinjaTrader becomes the exclusive Official Fight Kit Partner, with branding on the fight kits and walkout gear worn by athletes and their corner teams, with both brands collaborating on fight night content across UFC's digital and social channels.

For Payward, NinjaTrader's parent company spanning crypto, futures, derivatives, payments, and tokenized equities, the partnership with UFC reflects a consistent strategy: pair credible platforms with serious distribution to bring sophisticated markets to a wider audience.

For more information about the partnership, please visit NinjaTrader.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 363 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to an estimated 1 billion broadcast and digital households across 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Payward

Payward, Inc. is a unified financial infrastructure platform that powers a family of products advancing an open, global financial system. Built on a single shared architecture, Payward enables customers to hold, trade, earn, pay, and invest across asset classes without friction or fragmentation. At its core, Payward provides the infrastructure layer behind Kraken and a growing set of purpose-built products, including NinjaTrader, Breakout, xStocks, and CF Benchmarks. Payward separates infrastructure from product expression. Each product surface is designed for a specific customer segment, regulatory regime, and use case, while operating on the same global foundation:

One global liquidity pool

One unified risk and margin engine

One collateral and settlement system

One compliance and licensing framework

This shared architecture allows Payward to scale efficiently, launch new products at low marginal cost, and serve diverse global markets while maintaining consistent risk management, regulatory integrity, and operational resilience. For more information about Payward, please visit www.payward.com.

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader Group is a global leader in retail futures and trading technology. Since 2003, NinjaTrader has been empowering a community of over 3.5 million traders with cutting-edge technology, low commissions, and world-class support. Our modern, cloud-based platform, available on desktop, web, and mobile, gives traders the freedom to seize market opportunities anytime, anywhere. NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC provides direct access to the futures markets, while NT Technologies delivers new tools, seamless NinjaTrader platform integration, and institutional-grade technology to support both individual prop traders and prop trading firms. For institutions, NinjaTrader Connect delivers a comprehensive suite of B2B solutions, providing advanced technology and financial infrastructure for technology providers. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com.

Disclaimer: Futures trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Losses may exceed the initial investment. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. View Risk Disclosure Statement.

NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC d/b/a NinjaTrader is a CFTC-registered futures commission merchant and an NFA Member (NFA ID: 0309379). View Disclosures: ninjatrader.com/disclosures/

Media Contacts:

UFC

[email protected]

Payward

Lauren Post

[email protected]

SOURCE NinjaTrader