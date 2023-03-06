NinjaTrader Introduces New Mobile, Web Apps for Seamless, Multi-Device Trading

Firm Unveils Suite of New Tools, Refreshed Brand

CHICAGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a global leader in futures brokerage and advanced technology for active traders, announced that it has just launched new web and mobile apps for fully integrated multi-device trading, along with a series of enhancements to its offering. The new suite includes a dramatically streamlined account opening and management process, accompanied by a refreshed website and brand experience unveiled today.

The introduction of NinjaTrader Web and Mobile facilitates seamless trading across devices through a cloud-based trading infrastructure, offering access to all the firm's trading applications, including a new generation of its award-winning desktop platform. The release also features an expanded suite of consumer-driven enhancements, such as a new account management dashboard, a simplified user interface and performance reports providing immediate access to trading history. Clients can also access daily broadcasts of live market commentary and new, on-demand training resources.

NinjaTrader Group CEO Martin Franchi said: "The entire team at NinjaTrader has been hard at work implementing cloud-based technology that delivers an entirely new trading experience to the active retail trading community. Our customers can now seamlessly trade across any device from any location and access a host of new features and trading tools. We've also taken the opportunity to completely refresh our website and brand with a new look and feel that we believe better aligns with who NinjaTrader is today. As we celebrate our 20-year anniversary this year, we're always looking forward. We're excited to roll out additional enhancements in the coming months, and our customers and partners will continue to play a strong role in guiding us into the future."

The comprehensive mobile offering is optimized for iPhone, iPad and Android users. NinjaTrader Web can be accessed from any web browser.

NinjaTrader has an ecosystem of more than 900 third-party vendors and thousands of external tools enabling traders to extend and customize their trading platform and analytics capabilities with trading indicators, apps, automated trading strategies and more.

Trading activity at NinjaTrader Group in 2022 reached nearly 115 million futures contracts.

About NinjaTrader Group, LLC

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 800,000 traders around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions and world-class support. The firm offers a modern cloud-based futures trading platform now available via desktop, mobile and web applications, enabling customers to trade from any location. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com or on Twitter at @NinjaTrader.

FULL RISK DISCLOSURE: Futures, foreign currency and options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading virtual currency derivatives have a variety of unique and potentially significant risks. Please read the CFTC & NFA virtual Currency Transaction Disclosures prior to any virtual currency trading.

