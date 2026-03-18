NINJIO Announces Strategic Partnership with Emtrain to Expand Workforce Compliance and Culture Training

NINJIO, a cybersecurity awareness training company, has announced a strategic partnership with Emtrain, a workplace compliance and culture training platform to better reduce human risk.

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a leading cybersecurity awareness training and human risk management solution, today announced a strategic partnership with Emtrain, a pioneer in workplace compliance and culture training. The partnership expands NINJIO's training ecosystem and drives business process consolidation by introducing Emtrain's behavioral science-driven HR compliance, ethics, and inclusion courses to organizations seeking modern and engaging workforce training solutions that reduce human risk.

Partnership at a Glance

NINJIO, a cybersecurity awareness training company, has announced a strategic partnership with Emtrain. Post this

Companies : NINJIO cybersecurity awareness training and Emtrain

: NINJIO cybersecurity awareness training and Emtrain Focus : Workforce training, compliance training, and cybersecurity awareness

: Workforce training, compliance training, and cybersecurity awareness Training topics : harassment prevention, business ethics, data privacy, workplace culture, cybersecurity awareness

: harassment prevention, business ethics, data privacy, workplace culture, cybersecurity awareness Target organizations : enterprise, mid-market, and growing companies seeking engaging workforce education

: enterprise, mid-market, and growing companies seeking engaging workforce education Training approach: behavior-focused learning through modern, video-driven training programs

"Today's world needs more than check-the-box training," said Matt Lindley, Chief Innovation and Information Security Officer of NINJIO. "Our mission has always been to change employee behavior through engaging education. By partnering with Emtrain, we can extend the philosophy that has always driven us beyond cybersecurity into HR compliance, business ethics, and workplace culture. This allows our customers to deliver meaningful training that actually improves how employees work together and make decisions."

Compliance training requirements are expanding globally as organizations face increasing regulatory complexity related to cybersecurity awareness, harassment prevention, workplace conduct, data privacy, and ethics programs. At the same time, many companies struggle with traditional compliance training that fails to engage employees or influence real workplace behavior.

Emtrain addresses this challenge with a modern training platform built around applied learning, behavioral science, and real-world workplace scenarios, just like NINJIO is. Its programs help organizations meet regulatory requirements while developing practical skills employees can use in everyday workplace interactions.

"Most compliance training simply delivers legal information," said Janine Yancey, Founder and CEO of Emtrain. "Our approach is different. We teach the human skills behind compliance. Employees learn how to navigate difficult workplace situations, speak up constructively, and build healthier workplace cultures. Partnering with NINJIO allows us to bring this model to organizations that already value engaging, behavior-changing training based on the science of learning and human behavior."

Through the partnership, NINJIO customers can gain access to Emtrain's library of workplace compliance and culture courses covering topics such as preventing workplace harassment, business ethics and code of conduct, anti-bribery and corruption compliance, data privacy and regulatory training, inclusion and respectful workplace practices, and conflict resolution and bystander intervention.

The Emtrain platform also provides behavioral analytics and insights that help organizations identify cultural trends, potential risk areas, and opportunities to strengthen workplace culture.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NINJIO and Emtrain Partnership

What is the NINJIO and Emtrain partnership?

NINJIO and Emtrain have formed a strategic partnership to expand NINJIO's workforce training beyond cybersecurity awareness into workplace compliance, business ethics, and culture training for a more holistic approach to reducing human risk.

What types of training will organizations receive through the partnership?

Organizations will gain access to Emtrain training on topics such as harassment prevention, business ethics, data privacy, workplace culture, and inclusion, alongside NINJIO cybersecurity awareness training.

Who is the partnership designed for?

The partnership is designed for organizations that want modern, engaging workforce training while also meeting HR and compliance requirements.

Does this replace NINJIO cybersecurity awareness training?

No. Emtrain expands the NINJIO training ecosystem so organizations can also address HR compliance and workplace culture education in addition to cybersecurity awareness training, simulated phishing, and human risk reduction.

About NINJIO

NINJIO's human risk management platform reduces cybersecurity risk through personalized security coaching, engaging awareness training, and adaptive testing. Our multi-pronged approach to risk mitigation focuses on the latest attack vectors to build employee knowledge and the behavioral science behind social engineering to sharpen users' intuition. Our simulated phishing and coaching tools build a proprietary Emotional Susceptibility Profile for each user to identify their specific social engineering vulnerabilities and change behavior. For more information: www.ninjio.com.

About Emtrain

Emtrain provides compliance training and risk intelligence solutions that help organizations manage employee behavior and prevent issues before they escalate. Through scenario-based courses embedded with real-time behavior insights, Emtrain turns required training into a proactive diagnostic tool. Each learning experience captures data on behavior, ethics, and decision-making—empowering leaders to identify hotspots and intervene early. Topics include harassment prevention, bribery, insider trading, data privacy, and more, all developed by legal experts. With integrated behavior insights, Emtrain equips compliance and HR teams with the tools to benchmark culture, track improvements, and build safer, more ethical workplaces. Top employers such as Cisco, Workday, Indeed, Instacart, IKEA, and hundreds of others partner with Emtrain.

Press Contact

Tom Richards:

[email protected]

Phone: 805-864-1999

SOURCE NINJIO