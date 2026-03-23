NINJIO Launches Sensei AI Suite to Advance Security Awareness Training, Phishing Simulation, and Vishing Training for Human Risk Management

New AI-powered capabilities help organizations automate phishing simulation creation, classify reported phishing emails faster, and deliver interactive vishing training to strengthen human cyber defense.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a leading cybersecurity awareness training and human risk management platform, today announced the launch of NINJIO Sensei AI, a new suite of artificial intelligence capabilities designed to help organizations improve phishing detection, automate phishing simulation programs, and expand employee training against modern social engineering attacks.

Sensei AI introduces intelligent automation across phishing simulation generation, reported phishing threat evaluation, voice phishing training, and training campaign building. By embedding Sensei AI directly into its platform, NINJIO enables security teams to reduce administrative workload while delivering more realistic and dynamic security awareness training for employees that addresses what underpins all social engineering: emotional manipulation.

"Cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence to scale phishing and social engineering attacks based on emotional manipulation," said Matt Lindley, Chief Innovation and Information Security Officer at NINJIO, speaking in the Expo Hall of the RSAC Conference 2026 in San Francisco. "Sensei AI helps organizations reduce human risk by automating phishing simulation creation, accelerating phishing email threat analysis, and expanding employee training against threats like vishing and highly tailored phishing attacks."

Sensei AI at a Glance

Platform: NINJIO, now with Sensei AI

Category: AI-powered security awareness training and human risk management

Capabilities: phishing simulation generation, phishing email threat analysis, vishing training simulations, and AI-powered training campaign builder

Target users: security teams, IT administrators, and managed security service providers

Primary benefits: faster phishing report triage, automated phishing simulation creation, lower administrator overhead, and improved security awareness training

What Is NINJIO Sensei AI?

NINJIO Sensei AI is an artificial intelligence layer embedded within the NINJIO human risk management platform that helps security teams automate and scale their security awareness training programs.

Sensei AI analyzes reported emails, generates realistic phishing simulations, and provides actionable insights that help organizations train employees to recognize phishing attempts, vishing attacks, and other forms of social engineering.

Also included in Sensei AI is NINJIO's new Content Curator, a Netflix-style experience for building training campaigns using natural language queries.

The system acts as an AI-powered cybersecurity awareness training program mentor, helping organizations strengthen their human security layer while reducing the operational workload required to reduce human risk by managing phishing and vishing simulations, reported phish analysis, and training campaign construction.

Sensei AI Capabilities

Sensei AI Phishing Generator

The Sensei AI Phishing Generator automatically creates realistic phishing simulation templates for security awareness training programs.

Organizations can generate phishing simulations using configurable elements including:

Emotional trigger

Attack vector

Difficulty level

Industry context

Brand impersonation scenarios

The system produces complete phishing simulation assets, including phishing emails, landing pages, metadata, and suggested domain alignment. This allows organizations to rapidly create custom phishing simulations that mirror real-world phishing campaigns.

These AI-generated phishing simulations help organizations deliver more effective phishing training and security awareness training at scale.

Sensei AI Email Threat Analyzer

The Sensei AI Email Threat Analyzer examines suspected phishing emails reported by employees through the NINJIO ALERT phish reporter button.

The system provides:

Malicious or harmless classification

Confidence score from 0 to 100

Explainable reasoning for the classification

Recommended next steps for administrators

When the confidence score exceeds predefined thresholds, the system can automatically assign a classification to reduce the need for manual review.

This capability helps security teams perform immediate level-one assessments to prioritize phishing threats faster and reduce the time required to triage them, improving operational efficiency in phishing response workflows.

Sensei AI Vishing Simulator

The Sensei AI Vishing Simulator introduces interactive vishing training scenarios to security awareness programs.

In these simulations, employees who interact with a simulated phishing email may receive an AI-generated Teams or Zoom style simulation that mimics real-world voice phishing attacks.

During the simulation, the AI caller may attempt to persuade the user to click a link or provide sensitive information through a chat message.

This immersive training experience helps organizations prepare employees to recognize and defend against voice phishing attacks, an increasingly common social engineering tactic used by cybercriminals.

Sensei AI Content Curator

The Sensei AI Content Curator introduces a new experience for companies that prefer to launch security awareness training via their internal learning management system (LMS). Coming in Q2 2026, this Netflix-style interface allows security professionals unprecedented ease in building campaigns around:

Attack vectors

Regulatory frameworks

Roles

Languages

The Sensei AI engine uses natural language search or an AI assistant to craft custom campaigns based on a company's specific needs, which can then be downloaded in SCORM format for use in an internal LMS.

Why Organizations Need AI for Security Awareness Training and Human Risk Management

Modern cyberattacks increasingly target employees through phishing, vishing, and other social engineering techniques.

Attackers now use automation and artificial intelligence to create phishing campaigns that are:

highly personalized

more convincing

faster to deploy

harder for employees to detect

Security teams must defend against these threats while also managing high volumes of phishing reports and maintaining effective security awareness training programs.

Sensei AI helps organizations address these challenges by automating phishing simulation creation, accelerating phishing report analysis, and strengthening employee readiness against modern social engineering threats.

Frequently Asked Questions About NINJIO Sensei AI

What is NINJIO Sensei AI?

NINJIO Sensei AI is a family of artificial intelligence capabilities integrated into the NINJIO security awareness training and human risk management platform. It helps organizations automate phishing simulation creation, analyze reported phishing emails, and deliver interactive vishing training.

How does Sensei AI improve phishing simulation programs?

Sensei AI can automatically generate phishing simulation templates using configurable attack characteristics. This allows organizations to rapidly create realistic phishing simulations that improve the effectiveness of employee phishing training.

How does Sensei AI help security teams manage phishing reports?

Sensei AI analyzes emails reported by employees and classifies them as malicious or harmless while providing confidence scores, explanations, and recommended actions. This reduces the time security teams spend reviewing phishing reports.

What is vishing training?

Vishing training prepares employees to recognize and respond to voice phishing attacks where attackers attempt to obtain sensitive information through phone calls or voice platforms.

The Sensei AI Vishing Simulator allows organizations to include interactive voice phishing scenarios in their security awareness training programs.

About NINJIO

NINJIO's human risk management platform reduces cybersecurity risk through personalized security coaching, engaging awareness training, and adaptive testing. Our multi-pronged approach to risk mitigation focuses on the latest attack vectors to build employee knowledge and the behavioral science behind social engineering to sharpen users' intuition. Our simulated phishing and coaching tools build a proprietary Emotional Susceptibility Profile for each user to identify their specific social engineering vulnerabilities and change behavior. For more information:

www.ninjio.com

Press Contact

Tom Richards

[email protected]

805-864-1999

SOURCE NINJIO